Deadline approaching to submit voting ballots for annual General Shareholders Meeting

The voting on the agenda of Gazprom's annual General Shareholders Meeting closes today at 06:00 pm (Moscow time). The Meeting quorum and the voting results will be determined on the basis of votes represented by the voting ballots and declarations of intention received before the closing time.

Starting from June 5, 2020, the shareholders were given an opportunity to send their filled-out ballots by mail to the address: Gazprom, 16 Nametkina St., Moscow, GSP-7, 117997, or deliver them in person to the address: 16 Nametkina St., Moscow. There is also an option to fill out electronic ballots at the https://elgol.draga.ru website.

Background

The Board of Directors resolved to hold the annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom in the form of absentee voting.

The agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting consists of the following items:

  • on the approval of the Company's Annual Report;
  • on the approval of the Company's Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements;
  • on the approval of the distribution of the Company's profit based on the results of 2019;
  • on the amount, period and form of the dividend payout based on the results of 2019, as well as on the date when a list of persons entitled to receive dividends is drawn up;
  • on the approval of the Company's Auditor;
  • on the remuneration for the Board of Directors Members, who are not government officials, in the amount established by the Company's regulatory documents;
  • on the remuneration for the Audit Commission Members, who are not government officials, in the amount established by the Company's regulatory documents;
  • on the amendments to Gazprom's Articles of Association;
  • on the amendments to Gazprom's Regulation on the Board of Directors;
  • on the approval of the revised Regulation on the Audit Commission of Gazprom;
  • on the election of the Company's Board of Directors Members;
  • on the election of the Company's Audit Commission Members.

Materials for shareholders are available on the website of Gazprom: https://www.gazprom.com/investors/shareholders/2020/

 

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media 

+7 812 609-34-21  +7 812 609-34-05 +7 812 609-34-31 +7 812 609-34-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29 ir@gazprom.ru

 

