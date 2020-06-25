Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Release ***UPDATE***

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

***UPDATE***

NEWS RELEASE

INCIDENT

 

CASE#: 20A202578                                        

RANK/TROOPER Josh Hansell

STATION: VSP- Saint Albans                                            

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/18/2020 01:20

STREET: Route 36

TOWN: Bakersfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  88

WEATHER: Clear         

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

SUMMARY OF Incident:

 

On June 18, 2020 at approximately 01:20 hours Troopers from the Saint Albans Barracks responded to a single motorcycle crash on Route 36, Bakersfield. Enosburg Rescue, Bakersfield Fire Department and first responders arrived to the scene and stabilized the operator.

 

The operator identified as Arthur Hotchkiss, 40, of Saint Albans. was transported via helicopter to UVM Medical Center with life threating injuries.  Hotchkiss is currently in stable conditions. The crash occurred when Hotchkiss failed to negotiate the curve prior to the intersection with Route 108, due to speed and inattention, resulting in him leaving the roadway. There are no criminal charges anticipated in this incident.

 

 

Trooper Josh Hansell

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Joshua.Hansell@vermont.gov

 

