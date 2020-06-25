News Release ***UPDATE***
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
***UPDATE***
NEWS RELEASE
INCIDENT
CASE#: 20A202578
RANK/TROOPER Josh Hansell
STATION: VSP- Saint Albans
CONTACT#: (802)524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/18/2020 01:20
STREET: Route 36
TOWN: Bakersfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 88
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
SUMMARY OF Incident:
On June 18, 2020 at approximately 01:20 hours Troopers from the Saint Albans Barracks responded to a single motorcycle crash on Route 36, Bakersfield. Enosburg Rescue, Bakersfield Fire Department and first responders arrived to the scene and stabilized the operator.
The operator identified as Arthur Hotchkiss, 40, of Saint Albans. was transported via helicopter to UVM Medical Center with life threating injuries. Hotchkiss is currently in stable conditions. The crash occurred when Hotchkiss failed to negotiate the curve prior to the intersection with Route 108, due to speed and inattention, resulting in him leaving the roadway. There are no criminal charges anticipated in this incident.
Trooper Josh Hansell
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
P: 802-524-5993
F: 802-527-1150
Email: Joshua.Hansell@vermont.gov