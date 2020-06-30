Safe Harbor CPAs Announces New Post on Being the Best CPA Firm in the Bay Area
Safe Harbor CPAs aims to be the best CPA firm in the Bay Area. The firm announces a new 2020 post on being the best CPA firm in the Bay.
Being the best is easy to say and hard to do, managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor CPAs, a team of accountants in San Francisco, California, is proud to announce a new post on goals to be the best CPA firm in the city. The post reiterates the firm's commitment to servicing its clients and putting their interests first.
"Being the best is easy to say and hard to do," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "As our post explains, our strategy to being the best CPA firm in the Bay Area is to put each client first. We work hard to look at their specific needs and orient our tax services at minimizing their tax bill to the fullest extent of the law."
Persons who would like to read the post on accounting excellence can visit https://www.safeharborcpa.com/at-safe-harbor-we-work-hard-to-be-the-best-cpa-firm-for-you/. The post focuses in particular on efforts to work remotely and via digital means during and after the Coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, the CPA firm is already digitally enhanced and offers many features such as Web-based meetings and secure uploads. Recently, the firm upgraded its website to a new SSL-based platform, which means all data to and from the website is encrypted. Persons who want to learn more about its business tax services can visit https://www.safeharborcpa.com/business-tax/.
BUSINESSES DESERVE THE BEST CPA FIRM
Here is the background for this release. The Bay Area is known for its entrepreneurial spirit. Many new businesses have formed, even during the recent Pandemic. Among them, many have international connections, and some business owners need so-called "expat tax return preparation." Regardless of whether or not the business has entrepreneurial or international issues, the accounting firm offers consultations via the Internet. As each business is unique, business owners who are looking for a tax professional, they are urged to reach out for a consultation. Finding the best CPA firm means finding the one who puts the client's interests first and foremost.
ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO
Safe Harbor LLP is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs help both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.
