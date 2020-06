“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 7120 – George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 (Rep. Bass – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for four hours of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary. Suspension (1 bill) H.R. 7259 – Patents for Humanity Program Improvement Act (Reps. McBath/Johnson (GA) – Judiciary)