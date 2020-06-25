Dan Schoenberg Joins Alliant Insurance Services

Dan Schoenberg, Alliant M&A and Transaction Liability Insurance

Transaction liability and tax insurance executive named Co-Leader of Mergers & Acquisitions Practice

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Schoenberg, one of the nation’s foremost authorities on transaction liability and tax risk insurance, has joined Alliant as Co-Leader, Alliant Mergers & Acquisitions. Schoenberg is a renowned expert in representations and warranties insurance, tax insurance, and litigation Insurance, as well as insuring other contingent risks in M&A and non-M&A-related situations.

“Alliant Specialty thrives on being a proactive partner to our clients, so adding Dan to our team was a win-win,” said Peter Arkley, President, Alliant Specialty. “His extensive expertise in representations and warranties and tax liability insurance will provide our clients with the competitive advantage needed to succeed in this challenging market landscape.”

Based in New York, Schoenberg will provide customized financial and transactional risk insurance solutions, including tax insurance, representations and warranties insurance, and insurance solutions to cover specific litigation and other contingent liabilities in public and private mergers, acquisitions and other corporate transactions. He will also place these insurance products for clients seeking general business and corporate risk management outside of a deal setting.

“Joining Alliant allows me to be a true advocate for my clients,” said Schoenberg. “Every dollar we save on these highly specialized insurance products is another dollar that the client can invest or distribute. Alliant’s unique management structure and one P&L platform lets me put extra money back in my clients’ pockets.”

Schoenberg has represented clients in many of the biggest and highest-profile M&A transactions in recent years. Schoenberg has placed over $40 billion of transaction liability and tax insurance.

Schoenberg will provide complex risk solutions related to taxes, M&A, restructurings, bankruptcies, and pending litigation to all Alliant clients, including private equity funds, high net worth individuals, financial institutions, and privately and publicly held companies across multiple industries.

Prior to joining Alliant, Schoenberg was a Senior Managing Director with the Transaction Liability Group of a global insurance brokerage firm. Schoenberg holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from The Johns Hopkins University and a Juris Doctor from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University.

Dan Schoenberg can be reached at (212) 603-0207 or at Daniel.Schoenberg@alliant.com.

