Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a letter to leaders in the United States Senate and House of Representatives, requesting assistance in tempering anti-police rhetoric that jeopardizes the safety of peace officers and discouraging dangerous disinformation in order to restore the country’s faith in law-enforcement officers.

“The vast majority of law enforcement officers across our country act prudently, professionally and heroically; however, when our nation’s leaders fail to fight back against disinformation or even spread it themselves, peace officer’s lives are endangered,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Many law-enforcement agencies have instituted policies, reexamined training and protocols, and rightly worked with their local communities to build trust and encourage problem solving. Condemning all peace officers, due to the actions of a few, could incite chaos and anarchy.”

Read a copy of the letter here.