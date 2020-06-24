District Assessment Contact (DAC) | Nebraska Department of Education

NEW DAC CHECKLIST

√ Make sure you have filled out the DAC Change Form and have your Superintendent sign it. Return to Statewide Assessment.

√ Are you also the Technology Contract (N-TAC), please let NDE know if so.

√ Have you received notifications to sign in to all the NSCAS test management systems?

√ Have you designated as many users at your district as needed with access for test management?

√ Do you know the NSCAS testing windows and have begun planning your assessment calendar?

√ Have you looked through our website?

√ The DAC has the responsibility for maintaining assessment communication within the district. If you have any questions please contact us.