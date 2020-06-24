Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) unveiled a new website, JusticeInPolicing.us, to help educate and engage the public on House Democrats’ legislation to end misconduct and racial bias in law enforcement.
You just read:
Hoyer Launches Website to Engage Americans on Policing Reform Legislation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.