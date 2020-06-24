Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former Mayville Police Officer Sentenced for Misconduct in Public Office

MADISON, Wis. – On January 28, 2020, former Mayville police officer Mark Forster pled guilty to three Class I felony crimes of Misconduct in Office. The remaining crimes charged in counts one, two and six (Child Enticement, Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor and Misconduct in Office) were dismissed and read-in for sentencing purposes, meaning Forster was not convicted of or sentenced for those crimes, but the court was able to consider the conduct in imposing sentence and ordering restitution.

 

Yesterday, consistent with the State’s recommendation, Dodge County Judge Brian Pfitzinger withheld sentence and placed Forster on five years’ probation with conditions including sex offender treatment, no contact with the two victims, and nine months in the Dodge County Jail. 

 

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice investigated, prosecuted, and provided victim services in this case. Thank you to the members of our outstanding team whose work contributed to this conviction and sentencing for misconduct in office,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

 

This case was investigated by Special Agents Rico Tijerino and Melissa Fus of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation. Victim services were provided by Anne Kessenich, victim advocate in DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. The case was prosecuted by DOJ Assistant Attorney General Shelly Rusch.

 

