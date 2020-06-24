Job Announcement - Legal Assistant

Summary: The City of Bismarck is seeking a Legal Assistant for the City Attorney department. The Legal Assistant position provides administrative and secretarial support for the department.

Hiring Range: $43,545.65-$48,988.86 Closing Date: 7/8/2020

Description: This position provides administrative and secretarial support for the City Attorney department. Duties include, but are not limited to (see job description for list):

Establishes and organizes case and department files.

Documents court actions.

Prepares a variety of correspondence and legal documents, including complaints, subpoenas, and discovery responses.

Mails, faxes or arranges for the delivery of legal correspondence.

Processes incoming and outgoing mail.

Makes photocopies of correspondence, documents and other printed materials.

Receives and relays telephone messages.

Greets and receives visitors.

Maintains spreadsheets.

Types office memoranda, letters, and other correspondence.

Consults with police department to schedule officers for court

Performs related duties.

Qualifications: Knowledge and level of competency commonly associated with completion of specialized training in the field of work, in addition to basic skills typically associated with a high school education.

Sufficient experience to understand the basic principles relevant to the major duties of the position, usually associated with the completion of an apprenticeship/internship or having had a similar position for one to two years.

Miscellaneous: Must be legally authorized to work in the United States. No sponsorships considered. Subject to pre-employment drug testing and background checks. The City of Bismarck is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

For details and to apply online: www.bismarcknd.gov/jobs

Questions? Call: Breann Schauer at 701.355.1337 or bschauer@bismarcknd.gov

