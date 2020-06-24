Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,440 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Legal Assistant

Summary:  The City of Bismarck is seeking a Legal Assistant for the City Attorney department. The Legal Assistant position provides administrative and secretarial support for the department.

 

Hiring Range: $43,545.65-$48,988.86                                           Closing Date:  7/8/2020

Description: This position provides administrative and secretarial support for the City Attorney department. Duties include, but are not limited to (see job description for list):

  • Establishes and organizes case and department files.
  • Documents court actions.
  • Prepares a variety of correspondence and legal documents, including complaints, subpoenas, and discovery responses.
  • Mails, faxes or arranges for the delivery of legal correspondence.
  • Processes incoming and outgoing mail.
  • Makes photocopies of correspondence, documents and other printed materials.
  • Receives and relays telephone messages.
  • Greets and receives visitors.
  • Maintains spreadsheets.
  • Types office memoranda, letters, and other correspondence.
  • Consults with police department to schedule officers for court
  • Performs related duties.

 

Qualifications: Knowledge and level of competency commonly associated with completion of specialized training in the field of work, in addition to basic skills typically associated with a high school education.

 

Sufficient experience to understand the basic principles relevant to the major duties of the position, usually associated with the completion of an apprenticeship/internship or having had a similar position for one to two years.

                            

Miscellaneous: Must be legally authorized to work in the United States. No sponsorships considered. Subject to pre-employment drug testing and background checks. The City of Bismarck is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

 

For details and to apply online: www.bismarcknd.gov/jobs

 

Questions?  Call: Breann Schauer at 701.355.1337 or bschauer@bismarcknd.gov

 

 

The City of Bismarck is an Equal Opportunity Employer

You just read:

Job Announcement - Legal Assistant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.