Job Announcement - Legal Assistant

Summary: The City of Bismarck is seeking a Legal Assistant for the City Attorney department. The Legal Assistant position provides administrative and secretarial support for the department.
Hiring Range: $43,545.65-$48,988.86 Closing Date: 7/8/2020
Description: This position provides administrative and secretarial support for the City Attorney department. Duties include, but are not limited to (see job description for list):
- Establishes and organizes case and department files.
- Documents court actions.
- Prepares a variety of correspondence and legal documents, including complaints, subpoenas, and discovery responses.
- Mails, faxes or arranges for the delivery of legal correspondence.
- Processes incoming and outgoing mail.
- Makes photocopies of correspondence, documents and other printed materials.
- Receives and relays telephone messages.
- Greets and receives visitors.
- Maintains spreadsheets.
- Types office memoranda, letters, and other correspondence.
- Consults with police department to schedule officers for court
- Performs related duties.
Qualifications: Knowledge and level of competency commonly associated with completion of specialized training in the field of work, in addition to basic skills typically associated with a high school education.
Sufficient experience to understand the basic principles relevant to the major duties of the position, usually associated with the completion of an apprenticeship/internship or having had a similar position for one to two years.
Miscellaneous: Must be legally authorized to work in the United States. No sponsorships considered. Subject to pre-employment drug testing and background checks. The City of Bismarck is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
For details and to apply online: www.bismarcknd.gov/jobs
Questions? Call: Breann Schauer at 701.355.1337 or bschauer@bismarcknd.gov
