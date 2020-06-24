Job Announcement - Juvenile Court Administrative Assistant

Salary $44,940.00 Annually

Location Williston, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Unit 4 - Juvenile Court

Job Number 2020-U4-WIL-26-JCAA2

Closing 7/8/2020 11:59 PM Central

Description

The administrative assistant position requires someone who enjoys working in a deadline-oriented, constantly changing, and fast-paced environment. Dependability and the ability to navigate and understand the software; learn and apply many procedures and rules; pay attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work; give excellent customer service; and quickly positively adapt to frequent changes are required. The successful candidate must possess excellent grammar, writing, and proofreading skills. Knowledge of court processes and how cases move through the court system preferred.

See the full job announcement at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2802023/juvenile-court-administrative-assistant-williston?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs