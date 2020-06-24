Dr. David Samadi reminds men despite the pandemic, prostate cancer screening still important

Dr. David Samadi world renowned robotic surgeon prostate cancer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even during worldwide pandemics, cancer screenings should not be put on hold, especially prostate cancer. For this year alone, the National Cancer Institute estimates there will be almost 192,000 new cases of prostate cancer which represents 10.6% of all new cancer cases in the U.S. It is also estimated that more than 33,000 men will die from this disease which represents 5.5% of all cancer deaths estimated for 2020.“I worry about the sharp decline in routine screenings for cancer and other conditions since mid-March as COVID-19 spread and American citizens were told to stay home,” exclaimed Dr. David Samadi , Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. “These precipitous drops include men who are not getting tested or screened for prostate cancer. I understand the decision clinics made to temporarily stop some of these screenings out of concern of keeping patients healthy by avoiding coronavirus. However, to put off necessary screenings for a very treatable condition such as prostate cancer, is also taking a gamble. The goal of early detection is to reduce death from prostate cancer in men. Early stage detection offers many options for treatment and cure. But if prostate cancer has advanced and is found to have metastasized or spread, the dynamics of how it is treated changes and so does the cure rate.”Prostate cancer, if detected and treated in early stages, has a 5-year survival rate of 99%. Men who have regular prostate cancer screenings are more likely to have prostate cancer found at an early, more survivable stage. Screening for prostate cancer physicians rely on for monitoring a man’s prostate cancer status are a prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test and rectal exam. Men diagnosed with prostate cancer that has already metastasized have a much lower 5-year survival rate of just 30.2%.“This is why it is imperative, even during COVID-19, for men not to put off important cancer screening tests like those used for prostate cancer,” explained Dr. Samadi. “I also want men to know that prostate cancer can be a silent killer. Symptoms of this disease are often nonexistent. It’s possible some men may have certain symptoms that might indicate prostate cancer such as burning or pain during urination, difficulty urinating, reduced flow of a urine stream or blood in urine. The only way to know for sure though, is to be screened with the PSA test.”Dr. Samadi went on to add, “Patients can feel confident in going back to clinics to be screened for all types of cancer. They will be asked certain questions, their temperature taken and are required to wear a mask, all of which make cancer screenings safer than ever. My goal is to get men back to the clinics for their prostate cancer screenings. My message for men is don’t let this pandemic keep you from regular health screenings. Cancer doesn’t wait and neither should you. Get screened for prostate cancer; it literally can save your life.”Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

