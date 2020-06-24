Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NSCAS Science Assessment Transition | Nebraska Department of Education

SCILLSS

This website houses tools, information, and resources developed as part of the Strengthening Claims-based Interpretations and Uses of Local and Large-scale Science Assessment Scores (SCILLSS) project. We pronounce that just like the word “skills”!

SCILLSS brings together a consortium of three states – Nebraska, Montana, and Wyoming – with a team of researchers and a panel of experts on validity theory, principled-design, psychometrics, and STEM education to establish a foundation for creating enhanced science assessments. Such assessments would yield scores with strong validity evidence to support score interpretation and use.

SCILLSS is funded for a 48-month period from 2017 through 2020 by an Enhanced Assessment Grant from the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education at the US Department of Education, awarded to the Nebraska Department of Education

SCILLSS Website

Developing Classroom Tasks using tools from SCILLSS project

This PowerPoint is a quick introduction to the process and tools for developing a valid 3D classroom science task. It describes the steps and templates to help teachers with this development.

A-Guide-to-Develop-Classroom-based Interpretations and Uses of Local and Large Scale Science Assessment Scores provides more detail about the process and includes the templates for use and examples of completed tasks using the tools.

