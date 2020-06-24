Training Approval | Nebraska Department of Education

The Training Approval application is now available on the Nebraska Early Childhood Professional Record System (NECPRS). Trainings must be submitted 30 days prior to the event.

3 Training Tracks

1. State required and NDE Created Trainings Trainings that were created by the Nebraska Department of Education. Trainers must have attended a training of trainers along with a NECPRS Outside Trainer Orientation before delivering any of the following trainings:

Safe with You

Early Learning Guidelines

Getting Down to Business

Management Training

Supervision of Children

Read for Joy

Special Care

If you have questions about these trainings please contact the Early Childhood Training Center, 402-557-6880.

2. Automatically Accepted Organizations Organizations that have been vetted by the Nebraska Department of Education and do not need to go through the training approval process. These trainings need to be accounted for and must be registered on the Nebraska Early Childhood Training Calendar.

The Automatically Accepted process has been revised to consist of three categories, each have specific requirements:

Accredited College and Universities

Federal and Nebraska State Agencies

Identified or Evaluated Organizations

Existing organizations and new organizations that fall within the new requirements must submit their profile or application by September 25, 2019. All documents must be submitted as one complete application.

Existing Automatically Accepted Organizations: Submit Organizational Profile

New Organizations: Submit Organizational Application

The new revised Automatically Accepted Early Childhood Training List will be published on October 1, 2019.

3. Training Approval Training Approval only applies to those trainings used to meet pre-service and in-service hours required by childcare licensing that do not fit into one of the above categories. Organizations that provide these trainings must have them approved by the Nebraska Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood.