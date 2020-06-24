Appzillon Digital Banking Recognized as a Global Leader for Digital Banking Solutions
Appzillon Digital Banking has been consistently recognized for its innovative solutions, customer success, and sales figures for digital banking solutions.
We are committed to address the need of our customers and we are well-placed to be the trusted digital transformation partner for banks and financial institutions globally.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when rapid change is constantly reshaping business landscapes, i-exceed has been helping banks worldwide stay ahead of the competition with Appzillon Digital Banking. The Appzillon suite of solutions, built with a bank’s customer experience at its core has been playing an important role in delivering cutting-edge experiences for customers and staff alike.
— S Sundararajan, Founder & Executive Director
For the fourth year in a row, Appzillon Digital Banking has been recognized as a leader in IBS Intelligence’s Sales League Table (SLT) for truly innovative solutions, phenomenal customer success, and global sales figures for digital banking and channels.
Appzillon Digital Banking helps banks in offering their customers, products and services that are personalized, convenient, and relevant. The solutions also help banks in boosting staff productivity, reducing development times by 70 %, and realizing business results quickly.
All this has been made possible due to i-exceed’s award-winning low-code digital experience platform, Appzillon. The micro-app based architecture simplifies the app development by modularizing into granular components and features that are easily scalable and reusable.
In the past year, i-exceed added many customers that included tier 1 global banks, regional banks, and challenger banks.
S Sundararajan, Founder & Executive Director at i-exceed commented, “Today, Appzillon Digital Banking is a world-leader when it comes to delivering the best that technology has to offer. We are committed to addressing the need of our customers and we are well-placed to be the trusted digital transformation partner for banks and financial institutions globally. We continue to focus on bringing out new innovations to strengthen our offerings and enable our customers to realize their business goals.”
V Ramkumar, Senior Partner, IBS Intelligence commented, “The IBSI SLT is compiled and ranked purely based on the validated sales performances, which in itself is a reflection of industry acceptance and preference to the best-ranking supplier solutions. We are pleased to recognize the continued leadership performance of i-exceed in the Sales League Table, which is a recognition of its solution offering being aligned to emerging industry requirements”
About i-exceed
i-exceed technology solutions is a FinTech company that powers the digital transformation of the world’s leading banks and financial institutions. Appzillon, the flagship offering from i-exceed, consists of Appzillon Digital Banking Suite and Appzillon Digital Banking Platform. Appzillon Digital Banking suite is a set of pre-built omni-channel solutions that provides differentiated banking experiences for banks’ customers and staff. The Appzillon Digital Banking Platform is a low-code visual development environment that enables banks and financial institutions to realize their digital initiatives while being future-ready at the same time. More than 90 financial institutions and over 20 million of their customers worldwide use Appzillon for their digital banking offerings.
