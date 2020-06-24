Wisconsin Guard unit among nation’s best

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team (CST) — a specialized unit of full-time Army and Air National Guard members trained to respond to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies — is the 2020 Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award winner for the National Guard.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.