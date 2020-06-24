Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wisconsin Guard unit among nation’s best

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team (CST) — a specialized unit of full-time Army and Air National Guard members trained to respond to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies — is the 2020 Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award winner for the National Guard.

