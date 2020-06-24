Attorney General Peterson’s Statement Regarding Letter

“The tragic murder of George Floyd has renewed a very important opportunity for public dialogue regarding race relations in communities across the country. In Nebraska, law enforcement continue to take proactive steps to advance this dialogue in the communities that they are duty-bound to protect and serve. I, like the vast majority of Nebraskans, support such constructive efforts and our men and women in uniform. ​Efforts to "defund" law enforcement in any manner are absolutely the wrong proposal and only detract from such meaningful dialogue. This moment should serve as an opportunity to overcome division and heal communities under the rule of law.”

