WyoLotto Board of Directors elects new officers

June 24, 2020

June 23, 2020 – The WyoLotto Board of Directors held a special session on June 9 and voted in new officers to oversee the board’s responsibilities. In addition to new board officers, the current chairperson, Sandra (Sandi) Chitwood, announced her departure from the board.

“Sandi is an outstanding leader who brought incredible energy and experience to the board, the Lottery Corporation, and in representing the people of Wyoming. We were very blessed when Governor Matt Mead appointed her, and we are truly grateful for her many years of dedicated service. She will be greatly missed,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

“At the same time, we are proud to announce our newly elected board chairman, Mr. Gerry Marburger. Gerry is an original ‘founding’ member of the Wyoming Lottery Board, with extensive experience in lottery operations, accounting and finance. We look forward to the wisdom, experience and insight he will provide as the newly elected chairman of the board,” Clontz added.

New officers for the Board of Directors are:

Chairman: Gerry Marburger of Riverton, Wyo.

Vice Chair: Jim Willox of Douglas, Wyo.

Secretary: Ed Liebzeit of Jackson, Wyo.

Treasurer: Dave Bonner of Powell, Wyo.

Marburger, a Wyoming native and long-time resident of Riverton, Wyo., is a retired CPA (certified public accountant). He was originally appointed to the Board of Directors in 2013 and helped launch the lottery. “I really enjoy the opportunity to be a part of WyoLotto and the board. I am also honored to be selected as the chairman, and I plan to use my experience from the last seven years to maintain the integrity and positive image of the company,” Marburger said.

The new vice chair, Willox, shared Marburger’s sentiment and said, “Since being a part of this board, I have enjoyed helping give back revenue to the state of Wyoming, and we will continue to keep focused on that mission this coming year.”

Willox was originally appointed in 2017 to the Board of Directors, and brings experience as a businessman, Converse County Commissioner and Wyoming native.

In addition to Willox’s Wyoming history, Bonner also brings a rich understanding of the state to the board. Bonner has lived in Powell, Wyo., since he was one year old, and he continues to be a major contributor to his community, the state and the board. Bonner, now the treasurer of the board, is also an original board member from when WyoLotto was launched, and has been a consistent guiding voice to the company.

“Being a part of a new company, finding ways to add to the state’s revenue, and providing a fun brand for Wyoming residents has been exciting. I look forward to serving the board and the state in this role,” Bonner said.

One of the most recent appointments to the board, Liebzeit, will now serve as secretary. Liebzeit is a real estate associate broker in Jackson and was appointed to the WyoLotto Board of Directors in 2019. “This has been an interesting year for Wyoming and the lottery—I want to focus this next fiscal year on helping the lottery grow in a very productive way for Wyoming and our communities,” Liebzeit said.

The other current members of the board include Gina Monk (Gillette), Sandra Wallop (Sheridan), Mary Throne (Cheyenne) and Todd Peterson (Torrington).

Clontz added, “We are fortunate to have such supportive board members who are very active and involved, and who are truly dedicated to the state of Wyoming and its citizens. The people of Wyoming can count on this board to diligently represent their best interests, and to provide an accountable and responsive system of governance.”

Contact: Ashley Pexton • Wyoming Lottery Corporation

Phone: 307-274-4766 • apexton@wylotterycorp.com