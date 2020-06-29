SVHI PRP Therapy Announces New City-specific Information Pages for PRP Therapy in Palo Alto and the Bay Area as a Whole
SVHI PRP Therapy, a professional hair restoration clinic, serves busy Bay Area persons who want PRP therapy. The company is announcing new city-specific pages.
PRP is just one technique in our arsenal of therapies for hair loss for both men and women.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHVI PRP Therapy, serving the Bay Area with alternative hair loss treatments based on PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) at https://svhi-prp.com/, is proud to announce new information pages for Bay Area residents. With its offices in Foster City, California, the company serves Peninsula residents in nearby communities such as San Mateo, Burlingame, and Palo Alto. The new information pages help customers find information not just on PRP therapy for hair loss but on the locality of services, which makes it convenient for Bay Area consumers to investigate this new hair restoration option.
"PRP is just one technique in our arsenal of therapies for hair loss for both men and women," explained Miguel Canales, surgeon, and founder of SVHI PRP therapy. "PRP therapy for hair loss is conducted at our Foster City location, but it is not far from San Mateo, Burlingame, and even Palo Alto."
Palo Alto clients, for example, can check out the Palo Alto PRP therapy for hair loss page at https://svhi-prp.com/palo-alto/. That page explains the basis of PRP therapy, plus informs the consumer that they can call in for a no-obligation consultation. Alternatively, Bay Area residents can view the page focused on Bay Area options at https://svhi-prp.com/bay-area/. In both cases, clients are encouraged to not only read the website but to reach out for a consultation on their hair loss options. Fortunately, Dr. Miguel Canales is well-versed in all options up to and including surgical hair transplantation using the ARTAS robotic system. Persons who would like to browse information on hair transplant can visit the sister website at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/. That website has a cornucopia of information on hair transplant techniques, including both FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation) methodologies.
ABOUT SVHI PRP THERAPY
SVHI PRP Therapy is a Bay Area company based in Foster City, California that offers PRP for hair loss to clients from San Francisco to San Mateo, Palo Alto to Redwood City, Redwood City to Burlingame and beyond. Clients who are suffering from hair loss and are seeking innovative therapy come to SVHI PRP Therapy to explore their options, including PRP therapy for hair loss. The company offers a no-obligation consultation on hair loss with Dr. Miguel Canales, a recognized specialist in the hair loss industry, including hair transplantation.
