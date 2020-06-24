Hoyer Statement on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act

“Today, House Democrats unveiled legislation to strengthen and expand the Affordable Care Act, fulfilling a promise made to the American people who entrusted us to use our House Majority to make access to quality health care more affordable. The House will vote on this bill on Monday, June 29.

"Since Democrats and President Obama enacted the ACA in 2010, over 20 million more Americans have gained health coverage, and costs have come down. The law’s Medicaid expansion provisions have been implemented in all but fourteen states, and more than four million additional Americans would be covered if those states expanded Medicaid. Our bill encourages every state to expand Medicaid and aims to lower monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs by providing more generous cost-saving subsidies and tax credits to help people better afford coverage under marketplace plans. At the same time, this legislation will help address the racial disparities in health care that have come into full view as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “House Democrats are committed to ensuring that every American can access quality, affordable care and prescription drugs, which is why we took action during the first week of our Majority to defend the ACA in court and passed legislation last year to lower the cost of prescription drugs. In stark opposition, President Trump has joined Republican states in suing to repeal the entire ACA in court, seeking to end protections for those with pre-existing conditions at a time when we are facing a pandemic where those with pre-existing conditions are at greatest risk. In addition, Senate Republicans continue to block our prescription drug legislation from becoming law. That is deeply unfortunate and irresponsible. “I thank Chairmen Pallone of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Chairman Neal of the Ways and Means Committee, and Chairman Scott of the Education and Labor Committee for helping to move this legislation forward. Much credit also belongs to the many House Democratic Freshman Members who have been deeply engaged in this effort since arriving in Congress last year. I hope the Senate will not ignore this bill, once it has passed the House, and I urge Republicans to join us in making quality health care more affordable for more Americans.”