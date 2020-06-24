Alair Expands to Des Moines, Iowa | Crown Homes Becomes Alair Des Moines
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alair, the largest and fastest growing premium construction management franchise in North America, is proud to announce its expansion to Des Moines, Iowa with the transitioning of Crown Homes to Alair Des Moines.
Founded in 2015, Crown Homes brings over 30 years of experience in the construction and real estate industry and has experienced great success in shaping the communities of Des Moines. Owner Andrew Long is transitioning Crown Homes to Alair to continue his love of custom home building and remodeling, while supporting his goal of helping more people live happier, healthier and more productive lives.
Long grew up watching his father manage a flooring company, but decided that teaching would be a better career path. However, he soon realized that something was missing from this vocation and his soul wasn’t being fed like he had hoped. He started building and remodeling houses, and soon discovered that he had found his passion.
A healthy personal work/life balance, while having the ability to contribute to enhancing the quality of life of others, became Long’s new mission, and he found this opportunity with the Alair framework.
“I immediately noticed a lot of similarities between Crown Homes and Alair, and was especially intrigued by Alair’s Client Control™ process, which allows for complete transparency in the building experience,” said Andrew Long, owner of Alair Des Moines. “In the past, I watched clients lose trust with their builder or contractors because of the uncertainty with the process that most builders use. I could see that Alair filled in these gaps to provide a safer, more intelligent way to build or remodel a home for our clients. Looking at the great success that others have had by joining the Alair team, I was able to see first-hand that there is a proven method for me to scale and grow my business.”
Alair Des Moines is excited to grow with the community that Long lovingly calls “Little Big City,” after having lived in the much larger city of Dallas for several years.
Long says, “Des Moines is a small city with a big time feel, complete with a zoo, botanical garden, farmers’ markets with local produce, and four seasons. This is a city filled with hard working people who care about each other, their community, and making their city better. There is an impressive revival that downtown Des Moines is experiencing and it just keeps getting better every year, offering live music, great restaurants and arts that can rival much larger cities around the country. My wife and I are proud to call Des Moines home and look forward to bringing Alair’s mission of ‘Living Better Starts Here’™ to the area.”
Shane Duff, Director of Market Development for Alair Homes says, “Alair is unlike any other company in the construction industry. We are a group of successful contractors all working collaboratively to drive each other’s success, while offering proprietary tools and a transparent process. When one partner does well, we all become stronger, and this has a ripple effect not only for our company, our clients, and our employees, but also in our industry and the communities we are proud to serve.”
The Alair team congratulates Andrew on being awarded this prestigious Alair partnership in the state of Iowa and is confident that the community of Des Moines will greatly benefit. After Long has completed his conversion of Crown Homes to Alair Des Moines, as a regional partner, he will be responsible for working with other qualified custom builders and remodelers across Iowa to help them transition to become Alair partners.
About Alair
Founded in 2007, Alair began franchising in 2012 and continues to grow across Canada and the United States. Alair is in the business of helping individuals, families and businesses overcome the obstacles they face to live a healthier, happier, more comfortable and more productive lifestyle. For more information, visit www.alairhomes.com.
