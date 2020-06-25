Pattern and Mind Treat Studios merge, forging together strategy, digital and visual into a new, more powerful construct
Simona Hancu, General Manager & Diana Dragomir, Head of Operations of the newly merged Pattern // Mind Treat Studios
The two agencies combined prize record is astounding for their size, showing more than 100 distinctions and nominations to international digital and creativity competitions such as Cannes Lions, Effie, Eurobest, Golden Drum, ADC Awards or Creativity International Awards.
The new entity will combine the Mind Treat Studios’ back-end programming expertise, its process integration capability, and proven appetite for future-forward technologies such as AR, VR, AI, mobile or face recognition with Pattern’s prowess in design, audio-video & digital marketing and web development.
This step is part of Pattern’s long term plan to extend its services into digital technologies in order to deliver more big size, complex projects to both local and international clients and to further develop its US-based client portfolio.
The merger is projected to be finalized at the end of August 2020, following the integration of both teams into a unified working model, designed to maximize the resulted synergies of this process.
Simona Hâncu will continue to fulfill the role of General Manager, while Diana Dragomir, the present Managing Director of Mind Treat Studios, will become Pattern’s Head of Operations, her proven experience in process integration and managing a complex client portfolio weighting heavy in this decision.
Simona Hâncu, Pattern’s General Manager told us: „Pattern was created in 2016 and went steadily through the first steps of an advertising start-up. We’ve started looking for a potential growth partner since 2019. In our first 4 years, we’ve become a design agency with a solid team, capable of tackling complex and varied projects. Despite the difficult business landscape of late, we’ve decided to go further with our plan, further extending our reach in the AR & VR, AI, mobile, and face recognition special projects area through the added expertise of the Mind Treat Studios team. I am sure that every new member of the team will prove his worth. We’re especially happy to add Diana to our management team, as Pattern’s Head of Operations. The new entity will combine the expertise of an advertising agency with that of a cutting edge digital studio”.
Diana Dragomir, Pattern’s new Head of Operations, added: “We’re happy to join forces. Both companies thrive when dealing with non-conventional and edgy. We both got here on a long road stepped with daring and innovative projects, transforming the lessons we’ve learned into the hard-won experience. I believe that together we can deliver so much more to our clients, driving new digital technologies above their usual reach, into branding, video, marketing, PR, and events.”
Pattern is a design agency based in San Francisco and Bucharest, providing branding, video production, web development, and digital experiences. Our vision is to aggregate top creative talent via a global network of industry veterans in order to offer exquisite design services to customers around the world. Our portfolio covers clients such as Samsung US, Machine Zone, Twitch, Mega Image, Amber Studio, Auchan, Porsche CEE, British American Tobacco Global Business Services, Samsung Developers Conference, Bucharest Gaming Week, Dev Play, etc.
Mind Treat Studios is an award-winning, all-in-one, Bucharest based digital studio who connected brands with the right technology, capturing hearts and minds and winning customers for clients such as MoneyGram, J&B, Heineken, Ballantines, Pernod Ricard, Coca-Cola, Nestea, Pepsico, Nescafe, Doncafe, Head &Shoulders, Palmolive, TEDx, Ray-Ban, Pizza Hut, KFC, Orbit, Milka, Ferrero, Kinder, Nutella, Jacobs, King, Novartis, Bayer, Omo, Henkel, Vodafone, Orange, HP, Microsoft, Huawei, and Philip Morris.
