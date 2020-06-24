Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wake Stone Public Hearing Continuation

The Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) will continue the digital public hearing on a permit modification for Wake Stone Corporation on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 to accommodate pre-registered speakers.

 

 

Since the number of registered speakers exceeded the allotted time during the June 23 public hearing, the Division Director determined it necessary to hold a second day of the digital public hearing to receive comments on the application. Based on current guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health, members of the public can participate online or listen via telephone.

 

The public is invited to participate online or listen by phone. Only previously registered speakers will have the opportunity to speak.  

 

WHEN: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 9:00 a.m.

 

ONLINE: Cisco WebEx Link:

Meeting Number (Access Code): 617 499 551

Meeting Password: DEQ123

 

PHONE: (415) 655-0003        

Access code: 161 004 6542  

    

 

 

                                    Judy Wehner

                                    Assistant State Mining Specialist

                                    Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources

                                    1612 Mail Service Center

                                    Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1612

                                   

The proceedings will remain open for a period of ten days following the hearing for additional written arguments or statements ending on Friday, July 17, 2020.

 

DEQ will consider all public comments and other available information about the permit application before deciding whether to issue the final permit, deny the permit or issue it with amended conditions.

 

 

