For Immediate Release:

June 24, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Adams Adams County Community Improvement Corporation Winchester Township Ashland Jackson Township Athens Troy Township Auglaize Auglaize River and Two-Mile Creek Stream Enhancement Project Salem Township Belmont Pease-Colerain Fire District #1 Warren Township Butler Butler County Regional Transit Authority Clark Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation Clermont Union Township, Clermont County CIC, Inc. Crawford Crawford County Agricultural Society Cuyahoga Cleveland Metropolitan Park District Gallia Addison Township Harrison Township Greene Xenia Township Hamilton Village of Evendale Hardin McDonald Roundhead Joint Recreational District Henry Henry County Agricultural Society Hocking Hocking Valley Community Hospital Logan Village of Degraff Lucas Lucas County Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District Mercer Blackcreek Township Marion Township Village of Montezuma Miami Piqua Public Library Montgomery Austin Center Joint Economic Development District Miami Township - City of Dayton Joint Economic Development Dist Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County Muskingum Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Portage Community Emergency Medical Service District Preble Jefferson Township Putnam Village of Gilboa Ross Ross County Health District Sandusky Sandusky Township Sewer District Seneca Seneca East Public Library Shelby Perry Port Salem Ambulance District Stark Stark County Port Authority Tuscarawas Delaware Valley Joint Fire District Goshen Township * Union Memorial Hospital of Union County Richwood Independent Agricultural Society Warren Deerfield Regional Storm Water District Wayne Wooster Growth Corporation

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

