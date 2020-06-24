Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
June 24, 2020                                                            

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 Adams

Adams County Community Improvement Corporation

 

Winchester Township

 

 Ashland

Jackson Township

 

 Athens

Troy Township

 

 Auglaize

Auglaize River and Two-Mile Creek Stream Enhancement Project

 

Salem Township

 

 Belmont

Pease-Colerain Fire District #1

 

Warren Township

 

 Butler

Butler County Regional Transit Authority

 

 Clark

Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Clermont

Union Township, Clermont County CIC, Inc.

 

 Crawford

Crawford County Agricultural Society

 

 Cuyahoga

Cleveland Metropolitan Park District

 

 Gallia

Addison Township

 

Harrison Township

 

 Greene

Xenia Township

 

 Hamilton

Village of Evendale

 

 Hardin

McDonald Roundhead Joint Recreational District

 

 Henry

Henry County Agricultural Society

 

 Hocking

Hocking Valley Community Hospital

 

 Logan

Village of Degraff

 

 Lucas

Lucas County

 

Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District

 

 Mercer

Blackcreek Township

 

Marion Township

 

Village of Montezuma

 

 Miami

Piqua Public Library

 

 Montgomery

Austin Center Joint Economic Development District

 

Miami Township - City of Dayton Joint Economic Development Dist

 

Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County

 

 Muskingum

Mental Health and Recovery Services Board

 

 Portage

Community Emergency Medical Service District

 

 Preble

Jefferson Township

 

 Putnam

Village of Gilboa

 

 Ross

Ross County Health District

 

 Sandusky

Sandusky Township Sewer District

 

 Seneca

Seneca East Public Library

 

 Shelby

Perry Port Salem Ambulance District

 

 Stark

Stark County Port Authority

 

 Tuscarawas

Delaware Valley Joint Fire District

 

Goshen Township *

 

 Union

Memorial Hospital of Union County

 

Richwood Independent Agricultural Society

 

 Warren

Deerfield Regional Storm Water District

 

 Wayne

Wooster Growth Corporation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.



The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.









 

