Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Adams
Adams County Community Improvement Corporation
Winchester Township
Ashland
Jackson Township
Athens
Troy Township
Auglaize
Auglaize River and Two-Mile Creek Stream Enhancement Project
Salem Township
Belmont
Pease-Colerain Fire District #1
Warren Township
Butler
Butler County Regional Transit Authority
Clark
Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation
Clermont
Union Township, Clermont County CIC, Inc.
Crawford
Crawford County Agricultural Society
Cuyahoga
Cleveland Metropolitan Park District
Gallia
Addison Township
Harrison Township
Greene
Xenia Township
Hamilton
Village of Evendale
Hardin
McDonald Roundhead Joint Recreational District
Henry
Henry County Agricultural Society
Hocking
Hocking Valley Community Hospital
Logan
Village of Degraff
Lucas
Lucas County
Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District
Mercer
Blackcreek Township
Marion Township
Village of Montezuma
Miami
Piqua Public Library
Montgomery
Austin Center Joint Economic Development District
Miami Township - City of Dayton Joint Economic Development Dist
Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County
Muskingum
Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
Portage
Community Emergency Medical Service District
Preble
Jefferson Township
Putnam
Village of Gilboa
Ross
Ross County Health District
Sandusky
Sandusky Township Sewer District
Seneca
Seneca East Public Library
Shelby
Perry Port Salem Ambulance District
Stark
Stark County Port Authority
Tuscarawas
Delaware Valley Joint Fire District
Goshen Township *
Union
Memorial Hospital of Union County
Richwood Independent Agricultural Society
Warren
Deerfield Regional Storm Water District
Wayne
Wooster Growth Corporation
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
