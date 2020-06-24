2020 NeMTSS Virtual Reading Symposium – A Virtual Professional Development Series | Nebraska Department of Education

The NeMTSS Reading Symposium is offering three days of virtual professional learning to increase instructional leaders with knowledge and skills related to evidence-based literacy. This series will inform participants in Pre-K through grade 12 of instruction that supports the theme, “From Research to Practice.” All webinars are free for participants on the following dates:

July 13-PreK-12 Keynote “From Research to Practice.”

July 20-PreK-5 EB Interventions, Practices, and Strategies

July 27-Grades 6-12 EB Interventions, Practices, and Strategies

Specific times for presentations will be available closer to the event.

2020 NeMTSS Reading Symposium Virtual Schedule At A Glance

Register for any/all event at:

https://mtss.events.education.ne.gov/