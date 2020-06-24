InnovateK12 and ERDI Launch Pivot Education, A Crowdsourcing Campaign On Education
Join this crowdsourcing campaign to challenge the status quo of education by identifying new solutions and opportunities to “pivot” K-12 education.CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnovateK12, in collaboration with ERDI, is launching a collaborative, open campaign on the future of education. Educators, parents, students, and community members from around the country are invited to participate in this year-long crowdsourcing campaign to challenge the status quo of education by identifying new solutions and opportunities to “pivot” K-12 education.
Kristin Daniels, Executive Director of InnovateK12, stated, "The name of this campaign says it all. We need to pivot education away from the status quo and towards innovative solutions with more effective outcomes.”
The Pivot Education campaign allows the education community to socialize and creatively ideate around current challenges as well as anticipate emerging challenges. More importantly, the crowdsourcing platform guarantees that the most popular ideas will not be lost in a chronological stream of information, but will be elevated and highlighted throughout the campaign by the actions of participants.
Jennifer Ferrari, President of ERDI, added, "Although the circumstances of COVID have been very challenging, we’ve been presented with an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pause and reimagine education. Partnering with InnovateK12 to bring crowdsourcing into the education sphere will allow us to harness the great thinking and solution-finding of our leaders and the larger education community to advance progress in our schools.”
The Pivot Education campaign will run through the 2020-21 school year. Participants can create an account at http://pivot.education/. Once registered, participants will be able to submit, comment, and vote on ideas. The crowdsourcing platform will use all input from the crowd to identify top ideas. These tangible ideas will shape the future of education.
InnovateK12 promotes organizational effectiveness and ownership of solutions using crowdsourced innovation, human-centered design (HCD), and Lean Start-Up strategies. The model provides critical structure for innovation and fosters an environment that honors creativity, voice, and ingenuity to nurture creative thinking and the testing of new ideas. The model also promotes “buy-in” and “believe-in,“ critical conditions for creating sustainable change.
Education Research and Development Institute (ERDI) is the premier provider of research and development opportunities for companies that support PK-12 education. ERDI creates a rich and meaningful forum for education leaders and innovators to discuss the most current problems of practice and to collaboratively shape and influence the development of PK-12 solutions.
