Go West on a Great American Road Trip

/EIN News/ -- Casper, Wyoming, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With many states continuing to reopen and travel restrictions being lifted in various places, many families are looking for destinations with wide-open spaces and plenty of room to roam. And as many are opting to stay closer to home with domestic vacations, weekend getaways and road trips are becoming this summer’s top vacation trend.

Known for its open spaces, Wyoming is home to epic outdoor wonders like Yellowstone National Park, historic trails and charming communities that welcome travelers with warm hospitality. And no matter where you live or where you’re traveling from, there’s always a path that leads to Casper, Wyoming.

“Yellowstone National Park is a major draw to visitors coming to Wyoming,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “And with the majority of travelers to Wyoming coming from drive markets, it’s easy to add Casper and our abundant outdoor activities and family-friendly offerings into any road trip itinerary.”

Sitting just off Interstate 25, Casper is a popular stopping point for travelers making their way in, around and through the Cowboy State as it’s located on The Road to Yellowstone and is a halfway point for many multi-state road trip adventures.

In Casper, you’ll find a variety of activities that might surprise you, including hiking on Casper Mountain, biking on the Platte River Trail, fishing the waters of the North Platte River, boating on Alcova Lake and tasting the flavors of Wyoming at the city’s 193 restaurants or by sipping an ice-cold beer at a local brewery. Casper also has a variety of lodging accommodations that are taking extra precautions to keep guests and employees safe, as well as several campgrounds that offer crystal-clear views of the star-filled sky.

When embarking on your road trip through the West, here are some must-see stops along whichever route you’re taking to Casper.

From the North

When entering Wyoming from Montana, there are numerous paths you can choose to take, including through the world’s first national park—Yellowstone—or via Cody, home to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and founded by Buffalo Bill Cody himself.

After soaking up western history and folklore in Cody, continue south to Casper, which is home to its own western traditions (like the College National Finals Rodeo) and historic offerings that include Pony Express, Mormon, California and Oregon trails. Once in Casper, be sure to cast a fishing line on Pathfinder or Alcova reservoirs, set up camp overlooking the lake and climb lines at Fremont Canyon.

From the South

As you travel to Casper from Utah, be sure to soak up Wyoming history in Rock Springs before traveling north along Highway 287 and Wyoming Highway 220 as it passes Independence Rock and offers slight glimpses at Alcova Reservoir and the North Platte River before arriving in Casper. If you are traveling north from Denver, make a stop at Cheyenne and grab a bite to eat in Wyoming’s old western town. As you get closer, be sure to make a stop at Ayres Natural Bridge Park on your way.

In Casper, tour the Werner Wildlife Museum and get up close and personal with Wyoming’s prehistoric residents at the Tate Geological Museum, home to Lee Rex (the first tyrannosaurus rex found in Wyoming to stay in Wyoming) and Dee, an 11,600-year-old Columbian mammoth. After soaking up Casper’s past, unwind at Racca’s Pizzeria in the city’s Old Yellowstone District and stretch your legs with a scenic walk along the North Platte River.

While you’re here, be sure to visit one of Wyoming’s most incredible museums—the Nicolaysen Art Museum—and cowboy up with a visit to Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters to peruse their nine floors of everything western, including 10,000 pairs of cowboy boots.

From the East

Any Great American West road trip includes a stop at Mount Rushmore. And as Casper is only a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Rapid City, it’s easy to make it to Casper for an overnight after spending time in South Dakota. On your way to Casper, be sure to make a stop at the country’s first national monument—Devils Tower—as it rises out of the plains of northeast Wyoming.

Continue to Casper and visit the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, followed by a wagon ride or horseback trail ride along the Oregon Trail with Historic Trails West. After hitting the dusty trail, overnight at the Ramkota Hotel before catching the sunrise from the Platte River Trail in downtown Casper. Round out your morning with breakfast at Eggington’s, Johnny J’s or by sipping on a fresh-brewed coffee from Grant Street Grocery, followed by a hike on Casper Mountain.

From the West

If your road trip brings you from Idaho to Wyoming, plan to spend a day (or two) exploring Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. After soaking up the parks, continue your road trip east along the scenic two-lane Highway 26 as you make your way through Wyoming’s only Indian reservation, the Wind River Reservation, before arriving in Casper.

Once in Casper, rub elbows with the locals with dinner at the Gaslight Social, followed by a stroll downtown to visit Frontier Brewing or pick up to-go cocktails at Backwards Distilling Company. Plan to overnight at one of Casper’s flagship hotels or campgrounds.

As all paths lead to Casper, they also continue out in all directions, making this a must-see destination on your road trip through the Great American West.

Start planning your road trip through Casper, Wyoming at VisitCasper.com.

