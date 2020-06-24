Single A Capital Announces William Makris Joins as New Head of Global Business Development

Bill Makris Will Lead Single A Capital's Institutional Marketing Efforts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Single A Capital is pleased to announce that William Makris has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Global Business Development. Mr. Makris brings more than 25 years of experience working with institutional investors to help meet their long-term investment goals and objectives. He will report to Ajay G. Jani, Managing Partner of Single A Capital.

“In the time we have known Bill, we have always been impressed by the care and concern he takes for helping clients find solutions to their investment needs, a core philosophy at our firm,” said Mr. Jani, CIO and Founding Partner of Single A Capital, “I believe that Bill has the right skill set at the right time, during an environment when investors are struggling to meet return expectations and are looking for alternatives to help fill the gap.”

“I am extremely excited to join Single A Capital to expand our footprint with institutional investors by building upon a stellar track record and investment philosophy,” said Mr. Makris. “Single A’s focus is on delivering high returns to its investors based on a transparent, repeatable, and sustainable investment methodology. “

About Single A Capital

Single A Capital is an award winning alternatives manager that invests in a concentrated portfolio of publicly traded high growth companies that are changing the way we live, work and play. The firm has a presence in New York and Silicon Valley, and is committed to delivering high absolute returns for its investors in a transparent and mutually aligned fashion. Single A Capital is a registered investment advisor and is regulated by the State of New York.

Come Grow With Us ®

