New RatMat Electrified Flooring Protects Cars From Rodent Damage
Rodents do more than £370 million worth of damage to cars every year, chewing wires and making nests. So why do rats love cars and what can you do to stop them?
Modern cars are more vulnerable to damage”TRURO, CORNWALL, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's rat problem is getting worse due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The news feeds are awash with stories of rats desperate for food, running unchecked during lockdown.
There is a completely new approach to preventing rat damage to cars which is designed to stop rodents in their tracks. RatMat from Hammer Technologies works like an electric fence on the floor to stop rats and mice from getting near. Electric fences have been used for decades by farmers to control animals; this is the first time the technology has been harnessed for cars. 'It works like an electric fence on the floor' said Dr Toby Bateson, Managing Director of Hammer Technologies. 'Users are telling us that no rodents are getting past it.'
There are three big reasons rats love cars; warmth, shelter and food. The body of a car offers excellent protection from the elements. Electric vehicles such as Teslas and Nissan Leafs are more prone to damage as the battery warms up whilst charging, enticing them in. The smell of a crisp wrapper in the footwell can also draw rodents.
Recently car manufacturers have started including soy in the wire casing in their electrical systems. The practice has become so common that there are several class-action lawsuits ongoing to tackle the problem.
Damage can easily run to $7000 to $8000 dollars for a rewire of a high-end sports car. If this happens to you, thank your lucky stars you don't have a combine harvester; these can cost in excess of $80,000 dollars to rewire after a rat attack.
'Modern cars are more vulnerable to damage' said Dr Toby. 'We are seeing more cases of damage to newer cars, rather than older models. When we started out we thought older and classic cars would be having more problems. This is because their inner workings tend to be more open and there is widespread use of natural materials. However, recently we have been contacted by owners of new vehicles, particularly electric varieties such as Tesla. Damage is often significant and extensive'.
There are many desperate stories on the internet of people dousing their engine in chilli sauce and wrapping their car in chicken wire. Unfortunately these rat repellents don't work. They can be cumbersome, (think; unwrapping your car every time you use it) and time consuming (spraying your car engine 3 or 4 times a week). They can also cause damage. Blocking holes in garage walls and roofs is definitely the best starting point. Make sure you clear out the half-eaten sandwiches from the passenger footwell. Even small amounts of food debris can attract rodents as their sense of smell is keen. RatMat is the only surefire way of protecting your car; traps and poisons only need to miss one rat for the damage to continue.
Dr Toby told us that 'The electrified flooring tiles can be driven over and walked on wearing shoes but rodents simply won't cross them. They last for many years and are low-maintenance so are a cost-effective solution even when nothing else works.' Visit https://www.hammertechltd.com/ for more information and availability.
