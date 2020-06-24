Spice World Discusses How Garlic Can Help Maintain a Healthy Body
Spice World continues its tradition of sharing insightful articles that help individuals lead a healthy life. The distinguished spice brand has recently discussed the importance of garlic in maintaining a healthy physique.
A plant in the Allium (onion) family, garlic is closely related to onions, shallots, and leeks. Garlic grows in many parts of the world and is a popular ingredient in cooking because of delicious taste and strong smell. However, throughout ancient history, the main use of garlic was for its health and medicinal properties.
Spice World informs that most of the health benefits of garlic are caused by sulfur compounds formed when a garlic clove is chopped, crushed, or chewed. Allicin is the most well-known of these compounds. Spice World also reveals that allicin is an unstable compound that is only present in fresh garlic just after it’s been cut or crushed. The sulfur compounds from garlic enter the body from the digestive tract and travel all over the body, exerting its potent biological effects.
According to Spice World, some of the most important health benefits of garlic are summarized below.
Garlic is low in calories and rich in vitamin C, vitamin B6, and manganese. It also contains trace amounts of various other nutrients.
Garlic supplements help prevent and reduce the severity of common illnesses like the flu and common cold.
High doses of garlic may help improve blood pressure for individuals with high blood pressure (hypertension).
Garlic supplements may help reduce total and LDL cholesterol, particularly in those who have high cholesterol.
Garlic contains antioxidants that protect against cell damage and aging and may help reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
Garlic has known beneficial effects on the common causes of chronic disease.
Garlic may help improve physical performance in lab animals and people with heart disease.
Garlic has been shown to significantly reduce lead toxicity and related symptoms in one study.
Garlic may have some benefits for bone health by increasing estrogen levels in females.
“We love sharing bold flavors like garlic. Simply adding a clove (or three) enhances flavor — making your dish an aromatic masterpiece. As life doesn’t always allow time to cook with our fresh garlic, we have designed products to fit conveniently into your schedule to boost your kitchen confidence,” says a senior spokesperson from Spice World.
About Spice World: Spice World is the brand that cooks count on for convenience, confidence and inspiration.
About Spice World: Spice World is the brand that cooks count on for convenience, confidence and inspiration.
