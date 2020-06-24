ENRICHING EXPERIENCES CLOSE TO THE WONDERS OF ANGKOR
Make the Most of Your Stay at Park Hyatt Siem Reap with Added Value Savings up to 25%SIEM REAP, SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cosmopolitan city with an unrivaled flair, Siem Reap is the gateway to the ancient temple ruins of the Khmer Empire. Explore the enchanting wonders of Angkor Wat from the timeless Park Hyatt Siem Reap, a luxury hotel in the heart of the city.
We will travel again. When travel resumes, the immense ruins of the Angkor Wat complex are not to be missed with a stay at the best luxury hotel in Siem Reap. Park Hyatt Siem Reap affords an elegant travel experience to take in the world renowned sights. Take advantage of up to 25% in savings with a pre-paid gift voucher, valid for use at Park Hyatt Siem Reap until 31 December 2021.
Available for purchase in multiples of USD 50 and USD 100, the limited time offer of a pre-paid gift voucher allows discerning travelers to Buy more and Save more at Park Hyatt Siem Reap. An additional top-up value for the gift voucher is also available, allowing for attractive extra savings. For gift voucher purchases USD 50 - USD 150, there is a 20% top-up value, while purchases of USD 151 - USD 300 will receive a 25% top-up value.
The pre-paid gift voucher can be used on Siem Reap luxury hotel rooms & suites, food & beverage, or spa services at Park Hyatt Siem Reap.
During this unprecedented time, Park Hyatt Siem Reap remains committed to providing safe and clean environments, and upholding the highest standard of cleanliness. In redefining the resort’s cleaning protocols, Park Hyatt Siem Reap has initiated Hyatt's global HY-GEINE standards. By caring for the wellbeing of all guests and associates, the hotel is working on new measures to ensure that health, safety and cleanliness are the top priority.
While the world waits to travel again, Park Hyatt Siem Reap is taking every precaution to ensure that every guest's stay will be safe and memorable.
To buy vouchers and learn more about the pre-paid gift voucher at this luxury Siem Reap Hotel, please visit https://bit.ly/phsrvoucher
About Park Hyatt Siem Reap
Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxury hotel in Siem Reap that embraces guests with comfort and opulence in each of its 104 luxurious, elegant and spacious rooms and suites. A luxurious home away from home that is strategically located in the heart of the city center, this stylish contemporary retreat adorned with Cambodian art is near the airport, the renowned 12th century ruins of Angkor Wat temple and just a five-minute leisurely walk to the local nightlife scene, Siem Reap Pub Street. Guests are welcomed by warm and inviting five-star service and world-class hospitality. It features sumptuous French and authentic Cambodian food at The Dining Room, refreshing drinks at The Living Room and a delectable array of desserts and light fare at The Glasshouse deli-patisserie. For utmost relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel has two stunning swimming pools and a selection of invigorating massages and treatments at The Spa. For more information, please visit parkhyattsiemreap.com. Follow Park Hyatt Siem Reap on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter and tag photos with #ParkHyattSiemReap and #LuxuryIsPersonal.
About Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, affluent business and leisure guests with elegant and luxurious accommodation and offers them highly attentive personal service in an intimate environment. Located in several of the world’s premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with a distinctive regional character. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, meeting and special event space for groups, critically acclaimed art, food and beverage programs, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs.
Park Hyatt Siem Reap
Park Hyatt Siem Reap
+855 77 333 453
email us here