sPower Selects SunLogix Global as Warehouse Partner for 485 MW Solar Project
Warehousing secured for Spotsylvania Solar Energy Center in VirginiaSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- sPower has announced the selection of SunLogix Global (www.sunlogixglobal.com) as its warehouse partner for the Spotsylvania Solar Energy Center in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. sPower is a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP), and the 485 MW AC project is the largest solar project east of the Rockies. The project is currently under construction, with phases coming online this year through project completion in the summer of 2021. sPower is partnering with SunLogix Global, a leading provider of logistics services, to secure 250,000 square feet of warehousing space in Danville, Virginia.
“The SunLogix Global team provided sPower with a full menu of warehousing services that made it easy to decide to partner with them for our long-term storage needs for this project.” said Josh Skogen, SVP of Project Development at sPower.
“This warehouse will provide the solar energy industry with important access to long-term and short-term storage space,” said David DesVerney, Director of Business Development at SunLogix Global. “With today’s economic turmoil we believe it is important to provide the industry with easy-to-access storage in the event projects are temporarily halted or work slows down.”
Nationally, SunLogix Global has more than 700 megawatts of solar panels in its inventory at its nine other warehouse locations in the U.S. and the inventory is growing rapidly. The company’s warehouses are strategically located near some of the country’s busiest ports. SunLogix Global’s other warehouses are located in Norfolk, VA; Charleston, SC; Savannah, GA; Newark, NJ; Los Angeles, CA; Oakland, CA; Houston, TX, Canton, MA; and Denver, CO.
About SunLogix Global
With more than 35 years of experience, SunLogix Global specializes in providing world-class logistics services exclusively to the solar power industry. In partnership with clients, SunLogix Global develops custom logistic solutions for transportation, storage and warehousing, and project management needs. SunLogix Global supports clients with excellent customer service, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information contact SunLogix Global at renewables@sunlogixglobal.com or visit us online at www.sunlogixglobal.com.
