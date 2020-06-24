Mynomx delivers smart food personalization to avert complications related to COVID-19
A scientific foundation and platform designed from the ground up to change the individual risk of cardiometabolic syndromePALO ALTO, CA, USA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mynomx Inc. (formerly Precision Wellness, Inc.), a Silicon Valley-based company at the intersection of next-generation AI analytics and the latest medical and nutrition science, today announced smart food personalization that is designed to change the individual risk of cardiometabolic syndrome and decrease the risk of complications due to COVID-19.
The Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has a higher risk of complications for those people with underlying cardiometabolic conditions: inflammation, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. The Mynomx smart food personalization is designed from the ground up to prevent the onset and progression of these cardiovascular and metabolic disorders.
Using AI health predictive and food recommendation engines, Mynomx smart food personalization incorporates full knowledge of the individual's underlying health to generate nutritional guidelines designed to boost the immune system and deliver balance across those cardio and metabolic pillars of health that prevent the onset of inflammation, hypertension, obesity, dyslipidemia, and diabetes.
"We have invested in developing a comprehensive state of the art platform that maps foods at the molecular level," says Maria Garcia Smith, Chief Innovation Officer, spearheading smart food personalization at Mynomx. "When combined with our precision health system, it gives us an ability to easily match the foods that are best for your unique genetic and biological needs, sensitivities, and deficiencies."
The Mynomx smart food personalization, factors individual health and health goals, personal preferences, genetics, biochemistry, sensitivities, and deficiencies to produce food recommendations and personalized food scoring. In conjunction with the AI system, it uses evidence-based science to produce personalized nutritional guidelines designed to achieve metabolic balance at the individual level and to produce the list of foods to include, increase, decrease, or eliminate.
"We have built a system that is comprehensive in approach, incorporating whole foods, branded foods, recipes, and restaurants to surround an individual's food decisions at the point of decision," further explains Garcia Smith. "The system absorbs all the complexity of the health and nutrition mapping at the molecular level and distills it to a simple personalized score to make food decisions easy."
Garcia Smith has worked with the clinical and scientific teams to build this unique nutritional system that maps the macronutrients, micronutrients, and phytonutrients of foods against the individual’s health condition requirements. Furthermore, the food recommendations are designed to meet the unique biology of the individual, reflecting their genetic, metabolomics, and microbiome status. The Mynomx flexible approach can work with partial health information as well as full omics.
Unlike other companies that only look at the nutritional density of the food to make a recommendation or only assess the nutrigenetic impact, Mynomx smart food personalization is comprehensive in approach and generates recommendations that are designed to achieve metabolic health balance. Additionally, food scoring is based on how the food nutritional density relates to your health.
"Personalizing foods that meet the individual's genetic and metabolic needs is a targeted approach that provides the tools to empower people to achieve or restore health through metabolic balance and addressing inflammation," explains Dr. Katherine Reid, leading food nutriomics and nutritional science at Mynomx, and founder of Unblind My Mind, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health through dietary changes.
To learn more about smart food personalization and how to drive population health in your member community contact Mynomx.
About Mynomx
Mynomx is a leading scientific based food personalization company that offers organizations and individuals an advanced, integrative approach to managing their health through personalized health insights and nutritional intervention. In addition to serving individuals, this platform is ideal for insurance and self-insured organization, corporate wellness, testing, and diagnostic companies as well as food retailers, seeking deeper personalization and engagement. Mynomx health predictions (previously Precision Wellness) have been validated with the highest levels of accuracy across 2.8M patient populations in conjunction with leading institutions such as Stanford Medicine [or University] & Broad Institute (a Harvard, MIT, Massachusetts General Hospital Collaborative). To learn more, visit www.mynomx.com.
Stu Smith: media@mynomx.com
Mynomx Inc.
+1 312-208-8782
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn