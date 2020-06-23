Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,471 in the last 365 days.

DANICA PATRICK ENTERS THE FRENCH ROSÉ WINE RACE WITH DEBUT OF DANICA ROSÉ

Danica Rosé Wine! Available online and in select stores now with national retail expansion slated for 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danica Patrick, world-renowned retired race car driver and entrepreneur, has announced her new Danica Rosé Wine from Provence, France. Patrick has teamed up with Nechio Novak private equity group on the product, which is composed of former Budweiser executive Rick Nechio and successful multi-business owner and entrepreneur Damian Novak.

Danica selected Provence because it is the oldest winemaking region in France, where rosé is a specialty and a long-standing way of life. The region is perfectly suited to make rose thanks to the climate, terroir and grape varietals perfectly suited for rosé wine. For this release, Danica collaborated with the Margnat family, whose wine making traditions dates back to 1895 and spans four generations.

Danica Rosé wine comes in an elegant custom glass bottle that pays homage to the blends’ French origin. Danica Rosé is now available online and at select retailers in California, Florida, and New York. The brand is slated to expand into retail stores nationwide in 2021.

Danica Patrick’s path to appreciating wine came from her racing days in England, where she discovered her love of wine. As her world travels took her to Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand and South Africa, her passion for wine led her to purchase a vineyard in Napa Valley and started her own wine brand, Somnium. Danica Rosé is just the latest expression of this passion. “My appreciation for wine and the winemaking process has grown tremendously over the past 15 years. The Danica Rosé is the type of French rosé that I enjoy drinking year-round, it is crisp and light with well-balanced acidity.”

For more information, please visit www.danicarosewine.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @danicarosewine.

# # #

Cathy Cardenas
Cathy Cardenas PR
+1 208-713-3573
email us here

You just read:

DANICA PATRICK ENTERS THE FRENCH ROSÉ WINE RACE WITH DEBUT OF DANICA ROSÉ

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.