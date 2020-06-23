DANICA PATRICK ENTERS THE FRENCH ROSÉ WINE RACE WITH DEBUT OF DANICA ROSÉ
Danica Rosé Wine! Available online and in select stores now with national retail expansion slated for 2021LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danica Patrick, world-renowned retired race car driver and entrepreneur, has announced her new Danica Rosé Wine from Provence, France. Patrick has teamed up with Nechio Novak private equity group on the product, which is composed of former Budweiser executive Rick Nechio and successful multi-business owner and entrepreneur Damian Novak.
Danica selected Provence because it is the oldest winemaking region in France, where rosé is a specialty and a long-standing way of life. The region is perfectly suited to make rose thanks to the climate, terroir and grape varietals perfectly suited for rosé wine. For this release, Danica collaborated with the Margnat family, whose wine making traditions dates back to 1895 and spans four generations.
Danica Rosé wine comes in an elegant custom glass bottle that pays homage to the blends’ French origin. Danica Rosé is now available online and at select retailers in California, Florida, and New York. The brand is slated to expand into retail stores nationwide in 2021.
Danica Patrick’s path to appreciating wine came from her racing days in England, where she discovered her love of wine. As her world travels took her to Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand and South Africa, her passion for wine led her to purchase a vineyard in Napa Valley and started her own wine brand, Somnium. Danica Rosé is just the latest expression of this passion. “My appreciation for wine and the winemaking process has grown tremendously over the past 15 years. The Danica Rosé is the type of French rosé that I enjoy drinking year-round, it is crisp and light with well-balanced acidity.”
For more information, please visit www.danicarosewine.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @danicarosewine.
