Florida Attorney General Investigation Leads to Arrest of Woman Falsifying Academic Degrees and Health Care Credentials

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Cheating your way through a doctoral degree and board certifications is dishonest, shameful and illegal. This fraudster lied and deceived patients and the Medicaid program all in a scheme designed to steal taxpayer dollars. I am appalled that someone would go to such lengths to deceive patients trusting them with their health and safety.”

According to the investigation, Rogers worked with the Medicaid program as a provider for Behavior Analysis Services through her business, Community Abilities & Beyond. BAS must be performed by a provider with board-certified credentials in the field. Rogers allegedly submitted falsified credentials to the Medicaid program to become an approved provider. In addition to a fraudulent master’s degree and doctorate, Rogers submitted falsified certificates indicating she and one of her employees were certified to perform the services. As a result, the company received more than $3,500 by the Medicaid program for providing specialized services to recipients without being properly trained to administer them.

