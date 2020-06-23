Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Florida Attorney General Investigation Leads to Arrest of Woman Falsifying Academic Degrees and Health Care Credentials

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the arrest of a Manatee County resident for Medicaid fraud and scheme to defraud. The arrest by the Bradenton Police Department follows an investigation by Attorney General Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit acting on information received from the Agency for Health Care Administration. The investigation revealed that Kharma Rogers allegedly falsified academic degrees and certified medical credentials to become an approved Medicaid program provider.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Cheating your way through a doctoral degree and board certifications is dishonest, shameful and illegal. This fraudster lied and deceived patients and the Medicaid program all in a scheme designed to steal taxpayer dollars. I am appalled that someone would go to such lengths to deceive patients trusting them with their health and safety.”

According to the investigation, Rogers worked with the Medicaid program as a provider for Behavior Analysis Services through her business, Community Abilities & Beyond. BAS must be performed by a provider with board-certified credentials in the field. Rogers allegedly submitted falsified credentials to the Medicaid program to become an approved provider. In addition to a fraudulent master’s degree and doctorate, Rogers submitted falsified certificates indicating she and one of her employees were certified to perform the services. As a result, the company received more than $3,500 by the Medicaid program for providing specialized services to recipients without being properly trained to administer them.

Rogers is charged with one count of Medicaid fraud less than $10,000, and one count of scheme to defraud, both third-degree felonies. If convicted, Rogers faces up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. The Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case.

