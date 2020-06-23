Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet June 25

Commission

Tue Jun 23 13:53:17 MDT 2020

The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet June 25 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The commission will make final decisions on the following topics:

Confluentus Corner Fishing Access Site Acquisition (Thompson River)

Chronic Wasting Disease Plan Revision

Nongame Checkoff Workplan

2020 Lion Quotas

Surplus Sale of Special Mountain Lion Licenses

HB 311 Nonresident Hound Handler Permits

The commission will hear the following presentations and proposals:

Remote Controlled Devices Used for Fishing

FAS Rule Change

MDT Clark Fork Closure

Nixon Bridge Gallatin River Closure

2020/21 Furbearer Seasons And 2020/21 Quotas

2020 HB 454 Hunting Access Agreements – Informational – 10 mins

Mount Jumbo WMA Forest Management Project – Proposed – 5 mins

Woods Ranch WMA Utility Easement – Proposed – 5 mins

The commission will also look at endorsing the following:

Little Belt Mountains Big Horn Sheep Reintroduction

Little Belt Mountains Pine Marten Reintroduction

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”

FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.