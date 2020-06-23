Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet June 25

Commission
Tue Jun 23 13:53:17 MDT 2020
The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet June 25 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
The commission will make final decisions on the following topics:
- Confluentus Corner Fishing Access Site Acquisition (Thompson River)
- Chronic Wasting Disease Plan Revision
- Nongame Checkoff Workplan
- 2020 Lion Quotas
- Surplus Sale of Special Mountain Lion Licenses
- HB 311 Nonresident Hound Handler Permits
The commission will hear the following presentations and proposals:
- Remote Controlled Devices Used for Fishing
- FAS Rule Change
- MDT Clark Fork Closure
- Nixon Bridge Gallatin River Closure
- 2020/21 Furbearer Seasons And 2020/21 Quotas
- 2020 HB 454 Hunting Access Agreements – Informational – 10 mins
- Mount Jumbo WMA Forest Management Project – Proposed – 5 mins
- Woods Ranch WMA Utility Easement – Proposed – 5 mins
The commission will also look at endorsing the following:
- Little Belt Mountains Big Horn Sheep Reintroduction
- Little Belt Mountains Pine Marten Reintroduction
FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”
