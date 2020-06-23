Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,473 in the last 365 days.

Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet June 25

Commission

Tue Jun 23 13:53:17 MDT 2020

The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will meet June 25 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The commission will make final decisions on the following topics:

  • Confluentus Corner Fishing Access Site Acquisition (Thompson River)
  • Chronic Wasting Disease Plan Revision
  • Nongame Checkoff Workplan
  • 2020 Lion Quotas
  • Surplus Sale of Special Mountain Lion Licenses
  • HB 311 Nonresident Hound Handler Permits

The commission will hear the following presentations and proposals:

  • Remote Controlled Devices Used for Fishing
  • FAS Rule Change
  • MDT Clark Fork Closure
  • Nixon Bridge Gallatin River Closure
  • 2020/21 Furbearer Seasons And 2020/21 Quotas
  • 2020 HB 454 Hunting Access Agreements – Informational – 10 mins
  • Mount Jumbo WMA Forest Management Project – Proposed – 5 mins
  • Woods Ranch WMA Utility Easement – Proposed – 5 mins

The commission will also look at endorsing the following:

  • Little Belt Mountains Big Horn Sheep Reintroduction
  • Little Belt Mountains Pine Marten Reintroduction

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”

FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.

You just read:

Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet June 25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.