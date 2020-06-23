Statement From Attorney General Dave Yost on HB 706

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The following statement can be attributed to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost regarding the introduction of House Bill 706:

“I applaud the legislature’s efforts to provide constructive ideas for a stronger law enforcement community. House Bill 706 would create and fund continued education requirements for peace officers to receive enhanced training on de-escalation strategies, implicit bias, procedural justice and mental health issues and resources. Better training means better officers, improving how law enforcement protects our communities.”

