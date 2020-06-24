Anju Software Welcomes Natera to Its PUBSTRAT Partner Community
Natera selects PUBSTRAT as its enterprise scientific publication management solutionTEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anju Software, Inc. enthusiastically welcomes Natera as another member to its ever-expanding PUBSTRAT Partner Community. Natera, a San Carlos, CA-based organization is a rapidly growing diagnostics company with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology for analyzing DNA. Natera offers eight molecular diagnostic tests and manages an ongoing and robust development program focused on oncology, reproductive health, and organ transplant. As such, its scientific publications bibliography has grown significantly, boasting over 50 peer-reviewed publications in high-impact journals, since the organization’s 2005 inception.
“Natera was seeking a technological solution to help support the mission-critical activities of our scientific publications organization,” said Aparna Shetty, the Senior Medical Writer, Scientific Communications at Natera, “We are looking forward to leveraging the PUBSTRAT Suite to maximize our team’s efforts and create process efficiencies. This step emphasizes Natera’s commitment to following good publication practices to ensure high quality scientific publications."
Both teams will join forces to configure and implement the PUBSTRAT Suite across the Natera organization in as few as 8 weeks. “The key to a successful, efficient rollout is beginning with the end in mind. We always seek to understand our client’s needs and goals, then use that framework to develop a bespoke onboarding plan and key performance indicators for the collaboration and software,” notes Kelly Malloy, Vice President, Product Strategy of Anju’s Publication Portfolio, “We are so happy to welcome the Natera team to our PUBSTRAT community, and anticipate a strong partnership based on achieving Natera’s objectives and exceeding their expectations in every respect.”
About Anju Software
Anju Software, Inc. combines deep industry knowledge with unparalleled software domain expertise to deliver purpose-built solutions for life sciences. Anju strives to exceed our customers' expectations by helping them accelerate time-to-market in clinical trials and optimizing collaboration in medical affairs. Anju’s platforms and products are highly configurable with flexibility and responsiveness to deliver tangible value every day to pharmaceutical companies , contract research organizations, full-service agencies, academic health systems and medical device companies. Learn more by visiting www.anjusoftware.com.
