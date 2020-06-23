Rick Bassman, Former Wrestler & Now Podcast Host, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST NEW MOTIVATIONAL PODCAST – 2020”

Rick Bassman Talking Tough Best of LA Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Bassman, former wrestler, promoter & podcast host, and his podcast Talking Tough wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best New Motivational Podcast – 2020", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 6,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Rick Bassman of Talking Tough into our BoLAA family."

Introducing 2020’s most outrageous and though-provoking new podcast, Rick Bassman’s “Talking Tough” features the world’s toughest men and women, at their most-vulnerable. The show features all sorts of groups from the leaders of The Hells Angels and the Navy Seals, of the Crips street gang, to some our nation’s most-under-fire police departments. Each of these amazing individuals have risen to the very top of his or her world, and crashed to the bottom in spectacular fashion, and that’s the point. Their stories are used to show their triumph’s through their falls from grace but managing to find their way back. “Talking Tough” has a goal to assemble a group of strong, influential men who will leave politics and religion behind, and essentially, advocate for the forces of good.

Rick Bassman continues, “The podcast will highlight unity and how we must be the best we can be. We want to show these tough men being good. A whole is the greater than the sum of its parts, right? And when you put all of what we are doing together, it has never been done before. It will be equal parts entertainment and inspiration. We want ‘Talking Tough’ to be the most outrageous but thought-provoking podcast of 2020.” The most-notable collection of guests ever assembled for the podcast’s inaugural season will included WWE superstars and UFC legends.

In 2020, people worldwide are suffering more and more. Divisiveness and lack of regard for one’s fellow human have reached a zenith. Seemingly, this has become acceptable. Yet simultaneously, there is a surging groundswell toward spirituality and service. Never before have two such polar opposites risen to the current levels. This is where “Talking Tough” was born. “Talking Tough” aims to be a small example of this “battle;” the battle, and ultimately the victory, for the bad to become good. “Through examples of the toughest men and women revealing the depth of their vulnerability, ‘Talking Tough’ aims at its ‘target’ audience, certainly those who are looking to be entertained by larger-than-life stories, but more so, those in despair. ‘Talking Tough aspires to hit its target,” concludes Rick Bassman.

“Talking Tough” host Rick Bassman writes in the introduction to his autobiography “Little Big Man,” “…and that’s BEFORE the past three years, which have been a punch-me-in-the-face, microcosmic, accelerated shit storm of painful-gut-wrenching-experiences (God please, let there be no deeper depths in this seemingly bottomless pit of rock bottoms), that just may…FINALLY…MAY…see me come out the “other” side of this.” Like his guests on “Talking Tough”, Rick too was at the top of his world. Also like his guests, he crashed to the bottom in spectacular fashion. From being the highest-ranking executive ever hired by The Walt Disney Company without a college degree and winning an Emmy Award, to travelling the world with artists like Guns N Roses, to owning his own successful Pro Wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts brands. His “highs” were always interspersed with “lows”. Stage 4 testicular and lung cancer, the loss of many close to him, countless street fights, a wrecked spine, life-threatening infections, double kidney failure, two strokes, and a heart attack led Rick to choose a three decades-long depression, homelessness and addiction. But like his guests, Rick is rising again taking responsibility for his life, consciously finding an ever-widening path to peace and spirituality, and giving his all to be of service.

Rick has a wealth of experience and a demonstrable track record of accomplishment across virtually every facet of the entertainment and sports marketplaces. This results in a unique skill set, sensibility and relationships which enable him to fluidly bridge the gap between the live Event, television and talent-centric entertainment communities. As such, he is able to consistently produce an end result that gets the best out of these unique partnerships. As founder and operator of Larger Than Life Talent Booking, Rick facilitates movie, television, commercial & personal appearance bookings for the world’s most physically impressive individuals (www.bookbigtalent.com). Currently, Rick is endeavoring to release and promote his completed autobiography, “Little Big Man.” Simultaneously, he is writing his follow up, entitled “Rebuilding The Machine.”