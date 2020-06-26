We Insure Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Fort Pierce, Florida
An open house for the public will be held on June 27 at 1:00 p.m.
We Insure gives our customers the best in choice and concierge service across the nation.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, opened a new agency in Fort Pierce, Florida. Agency Owner Kimberly Perez will open its doors on July 1.
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
Agency owner Kimberly Perez says she chose We Insure from several independent agency franchise options because, “it is, by far, superior to anything else available.” After working at captive agencies for 29 years, she has extensive insurance knowledge and experience. “I knew there had to be a better way than the limited options we were able to offer our clients through captive agencies,” she added.
“Today’s consumer is more knowledgeable and discerning than ever before,” says Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer. “Additionally, economic forces are pushing them to shop for the best rates and We Insure gives our customers the best in choice and concierge service across the nation.”
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance franchise that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The company offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Kimberly Perez
Agency Owner
Office: (772) 222-5425
Kimberly.perez@weinsuregroup.com
www.weinsurethetreasurecoast.com
3047 S US Highway 1 Suite B
Fort Pierce, FL 34982
Chris Pflueger
We Insure, Inc.
+1 855-483-3901
