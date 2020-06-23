NFL.com Believes Saquon Barkley Will Be the Giants’ MVP in 2020

“Saquon Barkley is the rare sports star whose injury hurts you. The guy is an athletic genius."

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through already much circumstances before the 2020 season even begins, it seems Barkley is going to get a heavy workload and a chance to bounce back from a 2019 season when an ankle injury plagued him. NFL.com feels like Barkley is going to measure up to the high expectations. In fact, Barkley has been pegged on the league website as the Giants' MVP for the season 2020.

“Saquon Barkley is the rare sports star whose injury hurts you. And not just if you’re a Giants fan or you selected Barkley in the first round of your fantasy draft,” states NFL.com. “The guy is an athletic genius, and to see that compromised by injury -- in last year’s case, a nasty high-ankle sprain -- makes you feel cheated by the Football Gods. It’s a testament to Barkley’s greatness that he still managed nearly 1,500 total yards and eight scores despite missing about a quarter of the season.”

The team has been committed to building up their offense around Saquon Barkley ever since Giants general manager Dave Gettleman ignored criticism and picked back running Saquon second overall in 2018. That will be particularly true in 2020, where the new-look coaching team of the Giants, headed by coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, is contemplating a dedication to running the football.

Barkley provides a rare mix of creativity that is both receiving and running. He is a good check-down option, managing 25-30 touches a game. Thankfully, the Giants have in for Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to use Saquon to the fullest. In Houston, Garrett is sitting back on Ezekiel Elliott for a parallel three-down. He likes to establish the running game and build off the momentum of the offense. Barkley might be a key part of helping effectively run Garrett's offensive scheme. Barkley understands how Garrett wants to execute his system after having played for two seasons against the Cowboys. Due to this Saquon looks forward to working with Garrett and looks forward to such a new system.

NFL.com concludes, “Barkley will have his legs back in Week 1, and an improved offensive line and Year 2 gains by quarterback Daniel Jones could mean a potentially transcendent year for SaQuads.” Without Barkley in the last year, the Giants offense fell apart. If the young star player can stay reasonably healthy for 16 games, there is a significant increase in the chances of the team improving on the four wins last year.

