The First eSports Event for Interactive and Immersive Tech and Media Professionals and Creative Coders
Introducing The Interactive & Immersive ChampionshipTORONTO, CANADA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Interactive & Immersive HQ today announced The Interactive & Immersive Championship, the first eSports event for TouchDesigner professionals and those working in the interactive and immersive tech and media field.
The Interactive & Immersive Championship is a live competition that pits top members of the TouchDesigner community against one another for the glory of showing the world their technical and artistic prowess. Participants compete for thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes, while viewers have a rare opportunity to get an inside look into how the pros build, optimize, and craft generative and interactive media using TouchDesigner and Notch.
“Industry experts, high-end developers, and well-known artists will be hosting, commentating, and judging the challenges as they are happening live,” says Elburz Sorkhabi, Co-Founder of The Interactive & Immersive HQ. “The hosts will be interacting with Twitch chat and answering viewer questions during the challenges.”
“But most important, this is a chance for us to come together as a community and celebrate the art and technology we live, breathe, and love.”
Why people are excited about The Interactive & Immersive Championship:
1. Viewers look on as industry experts compete for prizes by creating works of art and technical achievements using the TouchDesigner platform we all know and love.
2. Participants gain exposure to a wider audience, as well as the chance to win $1000s in prizes.
3. Q&A sessions for viewers to ask competitors questions during and after the competition.
4. In an often-isolated field, this is a valuable opportunity for professionals to trade knowledge and watch each other work in real-time.
The Interactive & Immersive Championship will take place on July 11th and 25th from 12pm to 4:30pm Eastern Time on both days. For those who wish to compete, the application deadline is July 3rd.
The event is free for both participants and viewers, and will stream live on Twitch.
For more information on The Interactive & Immersive Championship, click here.
About The Interactive & Immersive HQ: The Interactive and Immersive HQ is born out of a love for the art, artists, and developers that make up the TouchDesigner community.
Our team has one mission: Help at least 1000 freelancers, agencies, artists and designers achieve their artistic visions – and get paid well for doing so – over the next 5 years.
To accomplish this, we’ve built the most comprehensive TouchDesigner training, information, and community resources available.
Colin Gibson
The Interactive & Immersive HQ
+1 647-227-0209
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook