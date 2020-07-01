Accounting Seed Iris Release Brings New Salesforce Connection and MTD with Avalara

Accounting Seed Iris Release Brings Exciting Functionality for Nonprofits and the U.K. Market

Accounting Seed launched a new product release, Iris, offering new technology for nonprofits, the U.K. market, and more.

Our U.K. customers can now be compliant with Making Tax Digital (MTD) through our enhanced connection to Avalara. Iris offers exciting enhancements to serve our ever-changing customer base.” — Tony Zorc, Founder and CEO of Accounting Seed

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accounting Seed, the most popular accounting platform powered by Salesforce since 2011, launched a new product release, Iris, offering new technology for nonprofits, the U.K. market, and more.

With the Iris release, Accounting Seed is now the only accounting solution in the Salesforce ecosystem that can, through a native connection, allow nonprofits using the Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP) to seamlessly connect the front and back office.

“The Iris release brings great benefit to nonprofits on Salesforce with the new integration to the Salesforce Nonprofit Success Pack,” said Tony Zorc, Founder and CEO of Accounting Seed. “Plus, our U.K. customers can now be compliant with Making Tax Digital (MTD) through our enhanced connection to Avalara. All in all, Iris offers exciting enhancements to serve our ever-changing customer base.”

Key features coming with Iris include:

- Salesforce’s NPSP connection

- Making Tax Digital (MTD) compliance through Avalara integration

- Header-level posting for billings and payables

- Scheduled posting of source records

- Cash application enhancements

For an in-depth look at Iris and to access the full list of technical features, visit https://bit.ly/IrisRelease or contact Shannon Cochran at scochran@accountingseed.com or 443.825.0646 for more information.

About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Md., Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 by Tony Zorc, a CPA and former CFO who believes in a better way to do accounting. The platform’s innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their financial data, their way. Powered by the Salesforce platform, Accounting Seed’s secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer’s business, putting the time back in their hands. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.