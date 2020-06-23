Ronald Aai and Cloud 2.0- CloudRedeem Expands Global Footprint

CloudRedeem Comes To China CloudRedeem

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the challenges of the Covid19 era and the related complications in commerce, trading and world transport, Ronald Aai still continues on with the expansion and reach of an important feature in the Cloud 2.0 platform- CloudRedeem.

CloudRedeem is the key function within the Cloud 2.0 ecosystem that enables Cloud 2.0 members to directly spend their earnings on third-party platforms which provide vouchers for various services on national and international levels, all available within the Cloud 2.0 app. This function provides a quick and direct way for members to utilize their earnings without having to cash out their rewards in the normal longer and more convoluted methods. And now, within CloudRedeem’s development there comes another big step forward- the expansion of CloudRedeem on the world map.



CloudRedeem Rides Uber into Australia and the U.K

Everyone has at least heard of Uber, if not also having already ridden in a Uber vehicle on Uber Ride, or having ordered some good food on Uber Eats. Now, Ronald Aai and Cloud 2.0 have made the Uber experience even easier for Cloud 2.0 users by bringing this service to the fingertips of members in both Australia and the UK. Directly from their Cloud 2.0 app, members can now directly order Uber vouchers for both Uber Rides and Uber Eats, directly converting their earnings into the ability to utilize this practical and useful service.

With the advent of Uber, transportation took on a new paradigm, with people from every country being able to order a ride or a food delivery directly on their mobile phone. This groundbreaking idea has shifted the transportation and restaurant industry into a whole new sphere of convenience, speed and ease of operation.

Now, with the addition of Uber Australia and the U.K. to CloudRedeem, this service just got even better for Cloud 2.0 users, as Ronald Aai combines Uber’s service with the groundbreaking Cloud 2.0 technology. Directly from the Cloud 2.0 app, members will simply convert their earnings into Uber vouchers to pay for their Uber Ride or Uber Eats order. No more cash or credit card transactions with the Uber driver, its simply done through the convenience of the voucher obtained right from within the Cloud 2.0 app.

CloudRedeem Comes To China

Now, CloudRedeem has also advanced into China, and Cloud 2.0 members can enjoy a direct mobile top-up service. With mobile smart phones now having become the major form of communication for

people all around the world, China has been no exception in this phenomenon with hundreds of millions of users already. And naturally this usage requires constant top-ups via websites or purchases of top-up vouchers from various service outlets. Now, however, everything can be performed with the click of a button from the Cloud 2.0 app, with members being able to obtain top-up vouchers directly via

CloudRedeem for China’s three leading telecommunication networks: China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom.



With the vast majority of Chinese mobile users being catered to by these three telecommunication providers, the introduction of this new feature means that Chinese members who are using these platforms will be able to effortlessly and quickly perform top-ups on the move without the usual hassle, and it all comes directly from members’ earnings from the Cloud 2.0 platform. With this addition to

CloudRedeem’s footprint, the utility of the Cloud 2.0 app has just taken a significant step forward into a key world market.

CloudRedeem and the Asian Expansion

From its early beginnings where it first appeared in Taiwan, CloudRedeem has now expanded its presence into nine Asian countries, with plans afoot to continue this expansion into each of the world’s continents and providing services which cut across a broad spectrum of society’s consumption needs.

In Asia, CloudRedeem currently operates via the Grab platform in Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, which includes more than 500 cities and towns in the region. Grab offers a cashless payment system called GrabPay, the meal delivery service GrabFood, as well as a rideshare service. Cloud 2.0 members can directly use their Cloud app and utilize their earned CTOs to buy Grab vouchers for the food and other services offered by the Grab platform. This has proven to be very popular among Cloud 2.0 members, with the service being widely utilized by members throughout the region.

CloudRedeem- Keeping Ahead Of The Curve

More and more people realize that digital assets have evolved from niche tech toys into valuable tokens with a wide range of applications, and Ronald Aai has developed the Cloud 2.0 platform to keep up with this new and emerging trend. By coupling digital assets with lifestyle management which allows users to spend their earnings in the Cloud 2.0 app with ease at participating businesses, this effectively turns users’ mobile phones into a multi-faceted consumer instrument like never before.

CloudRedeem is also utilized as an aggregator of merchants, connecting users to diversified services and providing opportunities to spend digital assets in return for the deals and packages. The application of CloudRedeem benefits both the merchants and the consumers. This would not only contribute to the merchants’ business performance as they tap into a global user base of Cloud 2.0 members, but also provide users with greater benefits and convenience to their preferable deals.

CloudRedeem empowers the crypto revolution and seeks to grow to mainstream levels of global adoption by expanding the network of business partners in the near future. It pushes the borders of traditional payment systems by providing users with access to everyday services through seamless digital asset transactions. As the globe gradually exits the Covid19 era, the benefits that members have been able to take advantage of during this time will be continuously expanded on a global scale, making CloudRedeem spending a normal way of life for Cloud 2.0 and its global community of members.

For more information please visit www.cloudtokenwallet.com