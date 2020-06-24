Oleg Kushnirskiy and Sergey Khodorkovskiy

The online gallery Russian Icon Collection collaborates with Sergey Khodorkovskiy, one of the leading experts in Russian icon art and iconography.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russian Icon Collection, an online gallery of antique Russian icons, collaborates with the leading experts in Russian icon art and iconography to provide the highest quality icon appraisal, restoration, and advisory services and to ensure the accuracy of all the information provided. One such expert is Sergey Khodorkovskiy, a lifelong collector of antique Russian icons and one of the most qualified and respected specialists in the field of Russian icon art. Sergey Khodorkovskiy is also a co-author of our Russian Icon Book created in collaboration with the Museum of the Russian Icon in Moscow.

Russian Icon Collection, or Russian Icon, is an online gallery created to preserve, collect, and display some of the rarest and most interesting Russian icons of the 18th-19th centuries. Founded by the dedicated collector and expert in Russian icons Oleg Kushnirskiy, it represents a compilation of all the knowledge gained through many years of collecting and research. The gallery currently displays an outstanding selection of Russian icons from private collections, created in the most notable icon-painting centers of the Russian Empire, including Palekh and Kholuy. All of the presented icons are described in detail in the Russian Icon Book, a very special book born from the collaboration between Russian Icon Collection and the Museum of the Russian Icon in Moscow. It was written by two trusted Russian icon experts and historians: Anna Ivannikova and Sergey Khodorkovskiy.

Sergey Khodorkovskiy is a recognized expert in Russian icon painting and one of the most famous dealers of antique icons in Russia and worldwide. Sergey Khodorkovskiy is known for his long-term work with arts organizations and international fairs, including the prestigious TEFAF Maastricht, where he is responsible for the selection and evaluation of antique icons. Khodorkovskiy also collaborates with the renowned Museum of the Russian Icon in Moscow, which holds a large private collection of the late Russian art patron and philanthropist Mikhail Abramov. Besides, Sergey Khodorkovskiy takes part in many independent projects related to the preservation and popularization of Russian icon art. In particular, he has greatly contributed to the creation of the above-mentioned Russian Icon Book that is already available in digital form and will soon be published.

Russian Icon Collection is pleased to offer professional icon appraisal, restoration, advisory, and collection management services that are provided by the best specialists in the field, such as Oleg Kushnirskiy and Sergey Khodorkovskiy. We also buy antique Russian icons dating to the 16th-19th centuries or earlier. Please visit https://russianicon.com/ to learn more about Russian Icon, our collection, and services that we offer, and join us on social media to know the most interesting information and news from the world of religious icon art.