MAKE HIP HOP GREAT AGAIN
Therapy for ProtestorsNEW ORLEANS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Side 1
Showtime 1
Megatron 2
Paradise 3
KTML 4
Rule The World 5
I don’t owe love 6
Beautiful Night 7
Marry You 8
Feelin It 9
Side 2
1 On and On
2 O’say interlude
3 O’say
4 Millionaire
5 Aura
6 Runaway
7 Rome
8 Peek A Boo
9 GetOnUp/Paradise
Melanin Flowing Like Royal Wine (double album)
Therapy for Protesters
Today Ghetto Tech Symphony announced that a new hip hop and dance 18 song-2 disc double album titled “Melanin Flowing Like Royal Wine” would be released by Chrx Ali on Friday July 03 2020, and that pre-orders would be available immediately on Spotify, itunes and Bandcamp.
Those who have heard a sampling of the project love the multi-generational and multi-genre appeal. Soul, house, techno funk and New Orleans bounce intertwined to create an awesome listen. Chrx Ali was born the first day of August in the funk and techno hotbed Detroit, Mi. Upon re-locating to New Orleans back in 2017 he began crafting this project. “Walking in the shadows of my great comrade J-dilla and his Smithsonian sound was not easy but having some of Motown’s and New Orleans’ finest acts Amp Fiddler, Dj Dez Anddres, Jovannotte The M.O.S.T. Incredible, Lolly Mariah and KatchPhraze coming in helped me to create a bitches brew of my own” spits Chrx Ali keynote producer/writer/mc for the project. “Coming from Detroit all I knew was J-dilla, Techno and house music. It took a couple years and great battles of depression and grief trying to develop a sound that complimented the great musical diversity that I was experiencing.
“I took a long ride and it didn’t take long to fall into the vibe” said Tracey Davis, a spiritual artist, “its really awesome and well put together”.
July 03 2020 is the date for the release of Chrx Ali’s “Melanin Flowing Like Royal Wine”. Ghetto Tech Symphony is committed to making it available on chrxali.com, while pre-orders are immediately available.
The first single and video/short film MEGATRON are available for review at this time.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
For more information, press only:
Chris Coburn PR Contact
(504)909-8800
chriscoburn3216@gmail.com
For more information on July 03 2020 or before chrxali.com
###
Chris Coburn
Ghetto Tech Symphony
+1 5049098800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook