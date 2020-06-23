LOUIS XIII Cognac introduces new innovative technology
Luxury brand LOUIS XIII Cognac are bringing its brand experience direct to the customer’s hand in their home thanks to innovative technology.LONDON, UK, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With social distancing still in place, and the retail sector entering a new-normal, luxury brand LOUIS XIII Cognac are bringing its brand experience direct to the customer’s hand in their home thanks to innovative technology.
LOUIS XIII Cognac, which is part of the Rémy Cointreau Group and one of the world’s finest cognacs produced in the Cognac region of France, has launched LOUIS XIII Time Collection II with NFC (Near-field Communication) technology in the cork stopper. Each decanter connects the customer to the LOUIS XIII Society – a private members club where members can enjoy exclusive content, unique experiences and personalised services through their smartphones.
NFC technology has been used for a few years in payment apps, but as the technology has advanced and consumer behaviour has changed LOUIS XIII are now able to utilise this technology to give customers the full brand experience direct from the cognac bottle to their smart phone.
LOUIS XIII is still produced in the same way as when it was first unveiled at the famous World Paris Fair. With NFC technology disrupting the way consumers engage with brands, LOUIS XIII combines its tradition and with 21st century technology to give its customers the ultimate experience. This use of NFC technology is the first in LOUIS XIII’s programme of digital interactivity for 2020.
Whilst the lockdown measures are still in place, the retail experience has changed dramatically for the consumer and as a leading cognac brand how LOUIS XIII has adapted too by embracing technology, to ensure that LOUIS XIII can be at the forefront the premium spirits market.
