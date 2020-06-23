Fertilizers Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Fertilizers Market Coronavirus COVID-19 Impact Analysis” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Fertilizers Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

“Global Fertilizers Market”

The report provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the current & future dynamics of the Global “Fertilizers” market. Starting with a brief overview of the industry, the report with this gives an insightful explanation of the business continuity and contingency strategies adopted by leading market players operating in the Global “Fertilizers market”. Further, the report offers accurate data related to each market segment and its performance across various geographies.

Key Players of Global Fertilizers Market =>

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Agrium Inc., Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL), Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM), K+S AKTiengesellschaft, Yara International Asa, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Compo GmbH & Co. Kg, Coromandel International Ltd., The Mosaic Company, and Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd.

@Get a Free Sample Report “Fertilizers Market” 2020 https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791444-global-fertilizers-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis-market

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Explained below some of the impact factors of the Fertilizer market. Minimising the usage of Water Resources for Cultivation

Water being the major source of agriculture, about 70% of global water consumption is used by this sector, while the remaining is consumed by Industries (19%) and Municipalities (11%). Studies reveal that global water withdrawal is increasing rapidly with time (as shown in below graph).

Today most of the water globally used in agriculture does not reach the crop, as water is lost during transportation, evaporation, runoff, drainage, and transpiration. All these reasons lead to decrease in the availability of water for cultivation due to which the farmers are unable to meet the required production on time, thereby leading to the scarcity of food.

To overcome this situation, as water being the major source among all the industries. If the crops were supplied with a required amount of nutrition, the process does not highly depend on the availability of water. In this scenario, optimized crop nutrition is the better approach, which enables the crop to improve Water use efficiency (WUE). Fertilizers are the best source that provides crop nutrition as it improves the water usage efficiency of the crop.

For Instance, according to the study conducted by Yara Fertilizers, a global fertilizer production company, on wheat grain production, the requirement of water is reduced considerably with the use of fertilizers for the crop. The graph depicts the relative decrease in the quantity of water used for producing a kilogram of wheat.

Considering the above factors, minimizing the usage of water resources for the agricultural farming acts as a major driver that boosts the market for fertilizers in crop production.

Report Coverage

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Fertilizers Market is segmented based on the additives such as Nitrogen, Phosphatic and Potassic. Further, the market is segmented based on the applications such as Grains & Cereals, Oil crops & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Tur & Ornamental and others. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Why purchase a report?

Visualize the composition of the fertilizer market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in fertilizers by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

This is the most comprehensive study on fertilizers to date.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the fertilizer market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key fertilizer products of all major market players

@Ask Any Query on “Fertilizers Market” 2020 Size, Share, demand https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3791444-global-fertilizers-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis-market

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Major Key Points of Global Fertilizers Market

Chapter 1 Global. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Global Fertilisers– Headlines & Trends

Chapter 3 Global Fertilisers – Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Fertilisers- Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5 Global Fertilisers- Product Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Fertilisers – By Crops

Chapter 7 Global Fertilizers- Geographical Analysis

Chapter 8 Global Fertilisers- Company Profiles

8.1 Agrium Inc.

8.2 Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)

8.3 Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM)

8.4 K+S AKTiengesellschaft

8.5 Yara International Asa

8.6 Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

8.7 Compo GmbH & Co. Kg

8.8 Coromandel International Ltd.

8.9 The Mosaic Company

8.10 Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd.

Chapter 9 Global Fertilisers- Appendix

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.