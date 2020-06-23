Perlite Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

A new market study, titled “Perlite Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 23, 2020

Introduction

“Perlite Market”

This report presents a review of the “Perlite” market for the period 2020 to 2026. The purpose of the analysis is to identify the market sizes of the different segments and countries in previous years and to estimate the values for the next five years. The goal of the report is to integrate both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the market concerning each of the regions and countries involved in the research. Moreover, the report also offers comprehensive information on key aspects, such as drivers and limiting factors, which will influence the future growth of the Perlite market.

Perlite is a naturally occurring amorphous, volcanic, siliceous rock with high water content. Upon heating sufficiently the water molecules are released, and perlite expands 4 to 20 times of its original volume imparting white colour to the material.

In addition, Perlite is used as an inorganic, inert and sterile. It naturally contains the different minerals which are essential for the growth of the plant. Being inorganic it is free from weeds, diseases, and pests.

Perlite has many commercial applications. Among which main uses are building, and constructions use, horticultural methods, filters, and filter aids. In gardening and horticulture, perlite is used for a number of reasons. Moreover, advancing use of perlite in gardening and horticulture is adding fuel to the growth of the market.

However, huge growth resulting in rapid urbanization, and the growing number of construction activities in developing countries and high investments in the sector such as building & construction are the key factors giving growth to the market however hazardous effects of Perlite is the major challenge to the market growth.

Key Players of Global Perlite Market =>

Aegean Perlites SA, Bergama Perlite, Supreme Perlite Company, Genper Group, Perlite-Hellas., CHILLAGOE PERLITE PTY. LTD, Whittemore Company, Saudi Perlite Industries, Carolina Perlite Company, and Gulf Perlite LLC are among the few key operating players in the global perlite market.

The report provides a position on the competitive landscape of the Perlites market along with the new trends that penetrate the manufacturing space, with context to key players. The report sheds light on the many prominent vendors that contribute to the market, including both established and new players.

On Basis of Application:

On the basis of Application, the global perlite market is segmented into Construction products, Fillers, Horticulture Aggregates, Filtration & Process Aids, and Others. Among all the others, construction products dominated the segment in 2016. Factors, such as increasing use of perlite in lightweight insulation, plasters, mortars and ceiling tiles in the construction industry, these are the key driving factors which may fuel the demand over the forecast period.

By Geography:

Geographically, the global perlite market has been segmented into Asia-pacific,North America, Europe, and others. Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer as well as producer of perlite owing to low regulatory bans and high demand from the construction industry, followed by North America and Europe after the recent slump is also adding up to the demand for perlite.

China is emerging as the largest supplier of perlite with strong demand, which is a reflection of the mushrooming of end-use industry players in countries such as Greece, Turkey, and India.

