Healthiby Selects Team Captains

Helping participants live a healthy lifestyle.

Healthiby Team Captains guide and support people who want to improve their health

TEXAS, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthiby was founded on the principal of rewarding better health outcomes, using a team-based approach and expert-guidance. Healthiby recently selected Team Captains, individuals who have successfully prevented or reversed a chronic condition like type 2 diabetes, hypertension or high cholesterol, to engage and support participants joining its wellness rewards program.

Team Captains are a role unique to Healthiby, which began offering its online program in 2019. Over the past year, dietitian coaches have guided and supported participants making lifestyle changes. Beginning July 2020, Team Captains will join Healthiby’s Program, to foster even greater camaraderie, accountability and support.

While dietitians bring important medical and nutritional knowledge, coaches may lack the ‘lived experience’ of Team Captains. Healthiby expects that the ‘lived experience’ will further increase participants’ ability to achieve better health outcomes.

Advising patients to reverse type 2 diabetes via lifestyle change is still a relatively new concept for healthcare providers. Traditional treatment is to prescribe medications, not change health habits. Prevention of diabetes is certainly easier than reversal, but hose who are diagnosed with prediabetes, which is only 90% of the 86 million Americans estimated to have it, often do not receive adequate information, education and support to make the necessary lifestyle changes. Nonetheless, sustainably lowering hemoglobin A1c numbers into the non-diabetic range is possible via lifestyle change, after either a prediabetes or type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

While the health statistics and odds may not look favorable for many Americans, the odds of benefitting from Healthiby are high. Beyond financial rewards and gradual lifestyle changes, participants gain the support of a community to continue their wellness journey well after the program ends.

Team Captain Nathan Farner says that a key motivator for his lifestyle changes was that he didn’t want “to be like my parents and grandparents, taking pills until they day they died.” He adds that if a solution like Healthiby had been around 10 years ago, he “could have been spared a significant amount of frustration.”


About Healthiby
A Houston-based startup, Healthiby began offering its online wellness rewards solution in May 2019. Healthiby empowers and incentivizes people to prevent, better manage or reverse chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. In Healthiby’s program, participants:
(1) learn, in bite-sized doses, actionable insights to prevent or reverse chronic conditions;
(2) make small changes to habits over time and track progress;
(3) earn virtual rewards for reaching Mini-Goals and taking HealthiActions;
(4) and, if they reside in Texas, may be eligible for a financial payout!
Cathy D Claterbaugh
c12 Concepts
+1 214-478-4157
